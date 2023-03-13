Tyson schedules Van Buren plant closing in May, cut 1,000 jobs

Tyson Foods Inc. said Monday that it will close a poultry plant in Van Buren.

The Springdale-based company told news outlets including Arkansas Business that it is closing the plant and a facility in Glen Allen, Va. in mid-May.

The Van Buren plant employs almost 1,000 workers and the Virginia plant employs 692.

In a note to employees posted Monday on Reddit, Tyson Foods said the last day of production in Van Buren would be "on or about May 12. On that date the facility will permanently close, and your employment will terminate."

"While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business by optimizing operations and utilizing full available capacity at each plant," Alicia Buffer, a Tyson Foods spokeswoman told Arkansas Business.

Tyson said it is working with state and local officials to assist workers who choose to remain in Van Buren.

Tyson shares rose 23 cents to close Monday at $57.21.