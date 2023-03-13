UA selects new vice chancellor

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas has named a new vice chancellor for university advancement.

Scott Varady is set to take on the role effective April 17. He is a University of Arkansas alumnus, who is currently the director of the Razorback Foundation.

"During some challenging times, Scott provided transformative leadership in building an outstanding team of fundraising professionals who helped the Razorback Foundation become a full-menu, fundraising organization; successfully cultivated hundreds of friends and volunteers; and raised millions of dollars in private gift support benefiting Razorback student-athletes, athletics programs and facilities," Robinson said in a press release.

Throughout Varady's tenure at the Razorback Foundation, the organization raised more than $71 million for the expansion and renovation of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the Frank O'Mara Track and Field Performance Center and the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center.

Varady will be replacing the outgoing Vice Chancellor Mark Power, who will remain with the university as a senior adviser.