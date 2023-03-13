Valley of the Vapors music festival returns to Hot Springs

One of Arkansas’ most unique and beloved music festivals returns Friday to Hot Springs.

The 19th Annual Valley of the Vapors brings almost 20 indie bands to Cedar Glades Park for three days of punk, thrash, garage rock, dance pop, power pop and a little bit of everything in between. Headliners are Atlanta’s Locate S,1 on Friday and California hardcore quintet Deaf Club on Saturday. Canadian indie pop singer-songwriter Begonia, a standout from last year, returns to close the festival on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the entire lineup:

Friday: 4:30, Weird Music; 5:30, Constant Smiles; 6:45, Sky Creature; 8, Modeling; 9:15, Locate S,1

Saturday: 3:30, Cosmic Cream; 4:30, Living Hour; 5:30, Truth Club; 6:30, The Foreign Resort; 7:30, CDSM; 8:30, F*** Money; 9:30, Deaf Club

Sunday: 3:30, Johnny Germ & The Membrains; 4:30, Motherhood; 5:30, Baby Baby Explores; 6:15, Gloin; 7:15, Zzzahara; 8:15, Shutups; 9:15, Begonia

And in the realm of music festivals, where passes often start in the low three figures and quickly shoot skyward, VoV is a bargain. Tickets range from $20-$50; camping passes, which don’t include concert admission, are $30-$75.

Food trucks, workshops and arts and crafts vendors are also part of the fest. See valleyofthevapors.com for more details.



