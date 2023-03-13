Washington county judge urges considering use of covid funds for emergency operations center

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new emergency operations center for Washington County may take precedence over other uses for the county's remaining $6 million in federal covid relief money, County Judge Patrick Deakins said Friday.

"I believe we should wholeheartedly pursue the construction of an emergency operations center for our county," Deakins said.

Deakins raised the question of building an emergency operations center during a Feb. 27 meeting of the Quorum Court's County Services Committee.

John Luther, emergency management director, told justices of the peace his office has been moved from place to place in Fayetteville and is now in temporary space in Lincoln. Luther said Washington County is the only large county in Arkansas that doesn't have a permanent emergency operations center.

An emergency operations center should have room for all of the local emergency response agencies and additional space for state or federal agencies that may need to have people in the county to deal with an emergency situation, Luther said. After some discussion, Deakins told the justices of the peace he planned to begin working on the project.

On Friday, Deakins said he and his staff are already working on selecting a site for the center and could have that done by Friday. He said possible sites focus on locations where there will be no land acquisition costs and include the county's "south campus" where the jail, Road Department, Juvenile Justice Center and other offices are. He said the county is also working with Fayetteville officials on the project and have identified possible locations on city property.

"As soon as we have that done we will go back to the JPs and ask for an appropriation to do the architectural and engineering work on the project," Deakins said. "Once we have that, we will have an idea of what the overall cost might be."

Deakins said the county will move ahead with the project as quickly as possible, which he said could mean slowing down decisions on spending the rest of its American Rescue Plan Act money while the preliminary work on the emergency operations center is being done. He said the construction of emergency operations centers is explicitly allowed under federal guidelines for spending rescue plan money.

Deakins on Friday urged the Quorum Court to be careful spending covid money until they have a better idea of what the center will cost.

RESPONSES MIXED

Deakins' suggestion the county's rescue plan money be used for the center drew a mixed response from justices of the peace.

Sean Simons, justice of the peace for District 3, said he believes the county should go ahead with funding the requests from the nonprofit organizations.

"There's always lots of hands in the cookie jar, as far as requests for funding goes," Simons said. "There are always lots of needs."

"This puts the Quorum Court in a tough spot if the [emergency operations center] is made a priority" for rescue plan funds, Simons said. "We, at least verbally, said we wanted to set aside money for the nongovernmental organizations. I would suggest we get through this NGO process. We said we were going to set some money aside for this. If there's a need, we can use the excess for the emergency operations center and maybe have to dig into the general fund."

Suki Highers, justice of the peace for District 11, said she sees the need for a center but thinks the county should stick to its commitment to provide funding for local nonprofit groups that have provided services throughout the pandemic.

"I would have trouble clawing back the money we said we were going to make available," Highers said.

Robert Dennis, justice of the peace for District 10, said he hadn't heard of the suggestion the rescue plan money be used for an emergency operations center but said the facility "would benefit more people in the county than some of these other requests."

County Treasurer Bobby Hill said Friday the county will have about $6 million in rescue plan money not obligated once the Quorum Court approves reappropriating about $1.3 million in unspent money back into the rescue plan budget. The ordinance is on the consent agenda for the Quorum Court's meeting Thursday.

The county received more than $46 million in rescue plan money over the last two years. The Quorum Court has approved spending more than $18 million on a covid-related expansion of the county's jail. Another $8 million was appropriated for premium pay for county employees who worked during the covid-19 pandemic.

Remodeling the 911 dispatch center and upgrading the equipment used in the center cost about $1.1 million in covid-relief money, and HVAC work on the jail cost another $750,000. Other covid-relief money was used to remodel some county offices to help them better deal with the public during the covid pandemic.

Justices of the peace also spent about $5.3 million on self-contained breathing apparatus for rural fire departments, $2.9 million on a health care job training program with Upskill NWA and almost $2 million for the Returning Home program that helps men recently released from prison to transition to life on the outside.