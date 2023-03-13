Washington County restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 27

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: Service towels were piled around the knob to turn on water at the server handwash sink. Line handwash sink was out of soap. Cooked chimi meat in the walk-in has fuzzy growths on the meat. Eggs in the prep table were over ready-to-eat food, raw beef in the walk-in was over ready-to-eat food, a pan of raw meat was defrosting on top of a beer keg in the walk-in. Two pans of meat in the walk-in were dated 02/15/23. A bottle of Windex was hanging off the soda syrup rack, a spray can of body spray was being stored on top of a keg. Multiple spray bottles at the bar and a bottle in the ladies room were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: The menu has the consumer advisory, but no asterisk next to the product to which it is applicable. Dumpster lid was open.

Eureka Pizza

2615 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There are several pizzas prepared (to be baked) at approximately 10:30 a.m. today and then stored at room temperature without discard-time marking.

Noncritical violations: None

Happy Hollow Elementary School

2175 Peppervine Drive, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The mechanical warewashing final rinse temperatures for the plate using a maximum registering thermometer were 154, 149, 148 degrees during three run cycles.

Core violations: None

Harps - Food Store

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: First compartment of the three-compartment sink in the meat department drain pipe is leaking.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two cans of food were dented on the edge/seam/seal.

Magnolia Coffee House

151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: The restroom was out of paper towels.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Pig Trail Bypass Cafe

4223 Arkansas 16, Elkins

Core violations: Staff on duty did not have required food safety training.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condenser unit coils in walk-in cooler have a build-up of debris in need of cleaning.

Sonic Drive-In

112 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Cold brew 1 in the ice cream prep was at 45 degrees, cold brew 2 in the ice cream prep was at 46 degrees, orange juice in the ice cream prep was at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 28

Harvey Jones Elementary

909 S. Powell St., Springdale

Critical violations: Hot water in dishwashing machine is not hot enough, water proof thermometer 150 degrees, equipment thermometer final rinse was 130 degrees, thermostat strip did not change color.

Noncritical violations: None

Hellstern Middle School

771 Har-Ber Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Diced tomatoes on the salad bar tested at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Mangonada Restaurant

1528 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Foods in the walk-in cooler lack a cover (beans, pickles, meat). Foods in the walk-in cooler do not have a date indicating when the food was made.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Mariachi's Grill & Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Original bucket of sour cream is used to stored chopped lettuce.

Core violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Thai Spice

1189 N. Steamboat Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Priority violations: There was a bowl of raw chicken on top of a beer keg in the walk-in.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: An unlidded employee beverage was on the prep cart of the cook's station. There were two hose nozzles in the back handwash sink.

Trailside Beards & Blonde

1881 N. Pluto Drive, Suite A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee used bare hand contact to assemble a bagel and burger.

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify if facility has obtained certified food manager certification. Beverages in food prep area lacked lids. Handwash sink knob for hot water is broken.

Typhoon

2612 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Employee was washing parsley for use as garnish with bare hands. Parsley for garnishes was being washed in a mop sink. One bottle of WD-40 was on a dry storage shelf above and next to food.

Priority foundation violations: Containers of employee food were in the walk-in above and next to food for the facility to serve. Three buckets of broth and one box of bags of noodles were being stored on the floor of the walk-in. The sanitizer bucket was at 0 ppm chlorine.

Core violations: None

Venesian Inn

582 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Handwashing sink at the dish washing area lacks towels or paper towels to dry hands. Handwashing sink lacks a handwashing sign. Lasagna on the hot-holding unit was at 110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Wicked Wood Fired Pizza @ Fossil Cove

1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wood shelves being used to store bread sticks and dough.

March 1

La Sultana Supermarket

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Priority violations: Tomatoes at prep table at 46 degrees. Packaged food for customer self-service, escabeche, do not have date marked. Food was prepared Saturday.

Priority foundation violations: During the inspection, it was identified that the facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager as now required by 2-102.12 of the Rules Pertaining to Retail Food Establishment. Retail food permit is not posted.

Core violations: None

Lisa Academy

301 Holcomb St., Suite 360, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Food manager certification is not available. Irreversible registering temperature indicator is not available.

Core violations: None

Lisa Wood Day Care

10888 Otter Road, Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Current permit is not available.

Little Blessings

217 S. West End St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Core violations: None

Critical violations: Refrigerator is holding milk at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Mandalay Fusion

8 Brown St., Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: The roof of the outdoor dry storage area has fuzzy growths.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Outside dry storage has moderate hole in door and gaps where the floor and walls meet. The door handles to the prep table underside fridge are encrusted with debris.

Mojo's Pints & Pies

1200 N. Garland Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Cloths being used to soak up condensation in cold-hold unit. Hood vent lacks cleaning.

R And S Kountry Store

17410 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Surfaces inside ice machine are not clean.

Core violations: None

Sonic Drive-In

225 W. Main St., Farmington

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Filled sani-buckets were being stored on the floor. The door to the walk-in cooler has a tear exposing insulation.

Core violations: Current permit was not posted.

Subway

640 N. Garland Ave., Suites 352/353, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Knife holder magnet lacks cleaning.

Sweet Scoops Blender Bar

68 E. Main St., Suite C, Farmington

Critical violations: A shaker of powdered sugar was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

T&T Diner

17440 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employee lacks hair protection.

Core violations: None

Taqueria Guanajuato

812 N. Thompson St., Suite 6, Springdale

Critical violations: The chemical sanitation in the sanitation buckets for cleaning tables did not register chlorine levels with a test strip.

Noncritical violations: An employee chewing gum.

Thurman Smith Elementary

3600 Falcon Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Hamburger patties are in hot-holding at 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Townplace Suites

5437 S. 48th St., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: There were no paper towels at the handwash sink. Boiled eggs on the buffet were at 60 degrees and were not marked with a time.

Core violations: None

Walmart On Campus - Food Store

616 N. Garland Ave., Suite 363, Fayetteville

Priority violations: Eggs stored above ready-to-eat food.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit posted in office.

March 2

Dot's Nashville Hot Chicken

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Raw shell eggs over ready-to-eat food.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Single-use cup being used to dispense flour.

Feed And Folly

110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker lacks screened walls. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. Retail food permit expired.

Guido's Pizza

4275 S. Thompson St., Suite C, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Unable to verify if certified food manager certification has been obtained. Mushroom dispenser does not have handle.

Core violations: Black buildup beneath soda machine on unsealed wood. Inside cold-hold units, wiping cloths and card board being used to soak up condensation.

McDonald's

1641 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Air vents lack cleaning in walk-in cooler. Dish washer was not dispensing sanitizer.

Montessori School

57 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Priority violations: A dog entered the kitchen during routine inspection.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Dish washer has food buildup inside and outside. Three-compartment sink not draining due to grease trap being full.

Ms. Nikki's Daycare

101 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit expired 08/31/2022.

Head Start

500 W. Oak Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: Concentration of chemical sanitizer in dish washing machine is 0 ppm.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Pavilion Buffet

3049 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Sushi rolls on the buffet (sushi bar) were at 66 degrees, seaweed purse on the buffet (sushi bar) was at 64 degrees, sliced ginger on the buffet (sushi bar) was at 64 degrees. Sushi rice was being kept at room temperature, but did not have a time-marking. MSG on the cooks line was not labeled.

Priority foundation violations: The kitchen handwash sink was out of paper towels. Two cans of food were dented on the edge/seam/seal.

Core violations: There were wire racks in the handwash sink. Fish was thawing in a bucket of water in the sink. The back screen door had a rip in the screen. Fly paper rolls were hanging from the ceiling over food prep and storage areas. Single-service items were being stored on the floor of the sushi prep area. The ladies room does not have lidded trash cans for disposal of sanitary products. The walls, trim, and baseboards in the exit vestibule have a build-up of debris.

The Mexican Crab

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Priority violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available.

Priority foundation violations: Two refrigerators do not have a thermometer.

Core violations: Test strips were not available. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

March 3

Andy's Frozen Custard

1237 Mathias Drive, Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: The three-compartment sink sanitizer is not an approved sanitizer.

E-San Restaurant

2008 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

Core violations: No paper towels were available at the handwashing sink. The hot sanitation warewashing machine is producing hot water at 145 degrees. The food in the walk-in cooler lacks a date of creation.

Mojito's Mexican Grill

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food when he cuts parsley to use in tacos. Other employee touches cheese with bare hands.

Priority foundation violations: Prep tables lack a thermometer. Food employee is wearing wristwatch. Black growth on ceiling of ice machine and surfaces of shelves in walk-in coolers are not clean (food debris).

Core violations: None

New School - Day Care

2514 New School Place, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Prep sink has a leak.

Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse

1214 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: Employee garnished plates without gloves.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Container of powdered sugar was not labeled. Trash can for facility lacks a drain plug. Permit is expired.

Sabor Guacamole

1120 N. Liddell Ave., Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Facility lacks an employee with certified food manager certification. Beverage container in food preparation area without a lid. Handwash station in food prep area lacks signage. Single-use items being used to dispense flour. Single-use items were not inverted. Water leaking from hood vent into buckets due to a leak.

Stir Fry 88 Nori Japan

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1360 and 1365, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Door of prep table, seal/rubber is not in good condition.

Core violations: None

The New School

2514 New School Place, Fayetteville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Salad dressing lacked labeling.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 27 -- Bethel Brew, 13331 Bethel Blacktop Road, Farmington; Big John Asian Food, 145 Industrial Circle West, Tontitown; Children's World, 206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale; NobiliTea, 1345 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite I, Tontitown; Waffle House, 219 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Feb. 28 -- Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Store, 907 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Hillcrest Tower Community Center, 1 N. School Ave., Fayetteville

March 1 -- Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School, 322 N. Broyles St., Farmington; Leverett Elementary School, 1124 Cleveland St., Fayetteville; Sweet Scoops, 68 E. Main St., Farmington; West Fork High School, 287 School Ave., West Fork; West Fork Middle School, 1 School Ave., West Fork

March 2 -- Holiday Inn - Fountain Court Bar, 1500 S. 48th St., Springdale; Holiday Inn - Tiffany Grill, 1500 S. 48th St., Springdale; Living Faith Preschool, 1351 S. Morningside Drive, Fayetteville; Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Pugs & Kisses, 3675 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville; Sissy's Snowcones - Food Mobile, 1432 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Sissy's Snowcones - Trailer, 1432 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

March 3 -- Mochi Xo Donut & Boba Tea, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1390, Fayetteville; Head Start, 800 Airport Road, Springdale; Walker Elementary School, 1701 S. 40th St., Springdale