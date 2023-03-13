Sections
Weather photography to be topic of discussion at Bella Vista Photography Club meeting

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Capturing a moment in time with nature is photographer Doug Keck’s passion. See more of his work at https://drkeckphotography.zenfolio.com.

BELLA VISTA -- Photographer Doug Keck will share his weather photography experiences with the Bella Vista Photography Club on Thursday.

Keck says he loves being out in the elements trying to capture the amazing display that the storms provide. He said he enjoys the outdoors and all the photographic opportunities that come with it: sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, waterfalls, spring flowers and fall colors.

Keck has lived in Bella Vista since he was a youngster and has seen the town grow to what it is today, while continuing to took forward to what the future brings, he said.

About 10 years ago, Keck started dabbling in weather photography and attended a few storm chases, which led him to a position of a storm spotter for KNWA.

The Bella Vista Photography Club meets from 6:30-8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at First Community Bank located at 1196 U.S. 71 in Pineville, Mo.

  photo  Submitted photo Doug Keck always has a camera in his hand to capture the moment as it happens, because a picture will capture a moment in time and preserve history. When the shutter clicks, a memory is made for decades to come and that moment cannot be repeated.
  

