Wet California braces for more rain, floods

WATSONVILLE, Calif. -- Wet, miserable weather continued across huge swaths of California on Sunday as an atmospheric river that caused major flooding flowed eastward and as a new system threatens the region with another onslaught of rain, snow and gusting winds as soon as tonight.

The National Weather Service said the next torrent could exacerbate the severe flooding that overwhelmed the area in recent days, causing a levee failure that prompted widespread evacuations Saturday in farming communities near the state's Central Coast.

The next system is not expected to bring as much rain, but forecasters cautioned that "considerable flooding" could occur in lower elevations from additional rain and snowmelt that could swell creeks and streams.

"Definitely prepare for some more flooding impacts. The ground is very saturated. We're already seeing some impacts from some light amounts even today," National Weather Service forecaster Eleanor Dhuyvetter said.

The rain and snow is expected to extend from Central California to Oregon, as well as northern Nevada.

Of particular concern are the expected strong winds. The weather service is predicting wind gusts of up to 50 mph in some places -- which could potentially snap tree branches and damage power lines.

But the new storm is moving fast, meaning it won't have time to dump as much rain.

Over the past two days, more than 20 inches of snow fell at a measuring station in the Sierra Nevada, and the new system is expected to pack even more. The snowpack is now nearly twice the average -- the highest amount of snowfall in about four decades, according to UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab.

The snowpack stores much-needed water for a state seeking to emerge from a three-year drought.

As much as a foot of rain fell in the Big Sur area of the state over a two-day period, according to weather data.

Authorities suggest that residents have a plan in case further evacuation orders are issued.

Across Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were evacuated Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents -- many of them Hispanic farmworkers -- from the unincorporated community of Pajaro.

"We are still in disaster response mode," Monterey County spokesman Nicholas Pasculli said on Sunday. He said the county is staging high-water rescue teams around the county and opening more shelters in anticipation of more flooding as the new storm rolls in.

The flooding has impacted drinking water facilities in Pajaro. Officials said residents should not drink tap water for cooking or drinking until further notice.

Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway, is closed at several points along Big Sur as well as near Pajaro due to flooding.

The atmospheric river, known as a "Pineapple Express" because it brought warm subtropical moisture across the Pacific from near Hawaii, was melting lower parts of the huge snowpack in California's mountains.

Because of the massive flooding over the early weekend, more than 50 people had to be rescued by first responders and the California National Guard. One video showed a Guard member helping a driver out of a car trapped by water up to their waists.

The extent of property damage was still uncertain but Luis Alejo, chair of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, sought help from the state and federal governments.

"The need will be great! Will take months for our residents to repair homes!" he wrote in a tweet Saturday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared emergencies in 34 counties in recent weeks, and the Biden administration approved a presidential disaster declaration for some on Friday morning, moving to expedite more federal assistance. President Joe Biden spoke with Newsom on Saturday to pledge federal support for California's emergency response, the White House said.

Information for this article was contributed by Martha Mendoza and Bobby Caina Calvan of The Associated Press.