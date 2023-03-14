4-star DB has “spectacular” visit to Arkansas

It’s safe to say that class of 2025 4-star defensive back CJ Jimcoily had a good visit to Arkansas on Tuesday and is eager to return in the future.

Jimcoily, 6-3, 190, of Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy and three teammates visited the Razorbacks. He has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Maryland, Missouri, Louisville, Auburn, Kentucky, and others.

He specified that co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson made the visit successful.

“I got to talk to Coach Woodson and Coach Wilson and I got to watch film with them and get to know them as people -- understanding the culture in the community,” said Jimcoily, who’s rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals.

Jimcoily was also impressed by the conversation he had with Sam Pittman.

“He was already expecting me, I chopped up with him a little bit,” he said. “ (We) talked a little about football but actually about my life. He told me he wasn’t planning on leaving soon at all, so that was cool to hear.”

Watching practice and touring the campus gave him a good vibe.

“Man, this visit was spectacular,” Jimcoily said. “Besides the people, the photo shoot was cool. We got to watch film with the coaches too, so that was something different being able to see how they operate on the next level.”

Arkansas is looking at him as a safety and cornerback. The staff pointed out the businesses in Northwest Arkansas with Fortune 500 companies like Wal-Mart and JB Hunt.

He gave a rundown of what else stood out about the trip.

“There were a lot of wow factors, and then the cherry on top was the people,” Jimcoily said. “How they carried themselves and how they spoke about their program.”

Defensive analyst Nicholas Mathews made sure Jimcoily was taken care of during the trip.

“He was one of the first coaches I met up with and one of the last coaches I met up with before I left, so he was real cool,” Jimcoily said.

Woodson’s connections and Wilson’s teachings found favor with Jimcoily.

“Coach Woodson, of course, knows what he’s talking about," Jimcoily said. "(Woodson) has connections in the NFL I hear, so I know he has experience. I know if I was to come to Arkansas he can get me right Coach Wilson, I got to watch film with him. He definitely knows ball. He walked me through some basic foundation things but also started to amp it up a little bit (by) telling me the concepts they ran.”

Jimcoily said he is ready to get back to Fayetteville.

“I would definitely like to get out here again,” he said. “This was a great experience.”