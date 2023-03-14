Arkansas House committee OKs bill placing more regulations on counties that opt to hand-count ballots





LITTLE ROCK -- A bill to place more regulations on Arkansas counties that choose hand-count ballots instead of using vote-tabulation machines passed a House committee Monday.

Senate Bill 250, sponsored by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, would require counties that opt out of using voting machines to have their paper ballots be "compatible with the electronic vote-tabulation devices." Counties that also forgo using machines to count votes would be entirely responsible for the costs associated with the printing and counting of paper ballots.

"We want to make sure that all 75 counties are held accountable," Hammer said, "and if you choose to deviate from what is a statewide accepted practice, protected in law, then why should the other counties have to bear the burden of paying the additional costs that you have chosen?"

The committee passed the bill on a voice vote, sending it to the House for further action.

The bill has drawn criticism from those worried about voting machines, with 14 members of the public testifying against the bill at Monday's House Committee on State Agencies.

"As Republicans, we believe in keeping government as close to the people as possible," said Scott Gray of the Saline County Republican Committee. "No matter how you slice it, SB250 as written effectively removes all existing power from the counties and puts it into the hands of bureaucrats."

The bill also stipulates that counties that opt to count votes by hand first mark ballots with permanent ink and run them through a vote-tabulation machine.

The push for the hand-counting of ballots is led by retired U.S. Army Col. Conrad Reynolds, head of the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative. Reynolds, who ran unsuccessfully against U.S. Rep. French Hill in June's Republican primary, told lawmakers on the committee that "we must get rid of the machines here in Arkansas."

"We can continue to have the machines for convenience if we want that, but it's convenience over what I call transparency, accuracy and accountability," Reynolds said.

In December, Reynolds filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State John Thurston, the State Board of Election Commissioners and Election Systems and Software to prevent the state from using certain kinds of voting machines.

The Cleburne County Quorum Court voted last week to repeal a resolution from January requiring elections to be counted by hand. Reynolds had lobbied the Quorum Court to pass the resolution to switch to hand-counting.

"From communications with them, it was done kind of hastily," Lindsey French, legal counsel with the Arkansas Association of Counties, said after speaking to members of the Cleburne County Quorum Court. "And after it was done they realized that maybe they were not fully aware of what they were doing."

Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, said she signed on to the bill as a co-sponsor before reading it but had second thoughts after strong reactions from her constituents.

"I originally signed on to all of the election integrity bills, but I did not get a chance to read them," Crawford said. "And when this one came out my constituents went berserk, and they are still going berserk."

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said paper ballots were more open to human error.

"The only time that we had any errors, it was human error and it was on paper," Bentley said.



