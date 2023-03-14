Arkansas to host La. Tech in WNIT

Arkansas to host La. Tech

The University of Arkansas women's basketball team will open the Women's National Invitational Tournament by hosting Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Walton Arena.

Arkansas (21-12) was an automatic qualifier for the tournament as the SEC's highest-finishing team left out of the NCAA Tournament. The full WNIT bracket was released Monday, which also includes Auburn, Florida and Missouri from the SEC.

It will be the Razorbacks' eighth time competing in the WNIT, most recently in 2019. Arkansas won the tournament in 1999, capped with a victory over Wisconsin in front of 14,161 people inside Walton Arena. The attendance figure is still a program record for a UA women's game.

The Razorbacks have faced Louisiana Tech three times before. The Lady Techsters have won each meeting, the most recent coming in November 1983. When the Razorbacks made their lone NCAA Final Four appearance in 1998, the Lady Techsters finished as national runner-up.

Louisiana Tech (19-12) finished fifth in the Conference USA this season.

-- Ethan Westerman