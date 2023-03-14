Art league to showcase Richard Davies exhibition

The Pine Bluff Art League will present the art of Richard Davies starting with an open reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The league invites the public to attend the reception. Refreshments will be served.

Davies, 72, is a writer, artist and musician.

"His eclectic use of mediums creates a tangible representation of important moments, event or thought from the minutest everyday occurrence to earth-shattering event that numbs the mind," according to a news release.

"Davies is husband of 53 years to his wife Debby, father of two boys and grandfather of six. He is a semi-retired law enforcement training sergeant who works with troubled youth, gangs, drugs and violence in schools. He holds a distinction of being one of the first resource officers in Arkansas and has designed presentations that have affected over 80,000 youth by using the arts to illustrate important communication and responsible conflict resolution life skills," according to the release.

A graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, he has a Senior Law Enforcement Certificate. He is a crisis negotiator, gang specialist, and a public and community relations officer currently working as a part-time one officer at the White Hall Police Department.

Davies serves as an school resource officer at Moody Elementary School. He also conducts contracted training all over the state for law enforcement agencies and schools. Davies is a founder of the Arkansas Safe Schools Association, where he served on the board for 15 years and served as its president.

"A cancer and heart surgery survivor, his art, stories and poetry are his personal 'buffer zone.' At the same time, they provide a communications 'tool' to reach and maintain a common, shareable connection with people of all ages," according to the release.