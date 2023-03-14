Attorney General announces creation of Election Integrity Unit

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced Monday the creation of the Election Integrity Unit within his office, which is intended to track potential violations of election laws.

The unit will operate under the attorney general office's Special Investigations Division with Wayne Bewley, chief of investigations, serving as its director.

The unit will operate using existing staff and will require no additional resources, according to a news release.

"Public confidence in our elections is tied directly to public confidence in government. Election integrity has always been a priority for me throughout my time in public office," Griffin said in the release.

Bewley will work alongside Ryan Cooper, senior assistant attorney general and chief prosecutor, "to ensure all credible leads are investigated." Supervising the attorney general's election law hotline is among the unit's responsibilities, the release said.

Griffin's announcement Monday came shortly after the state House of Representatives sent a bill that aims to create the Election Integrity Unit back to the House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.

Bill sponsor Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, requested members again refer the bill to the panel to allow for amendment.

When asked how the bill would impact the responsibilities of the Election Integrity Unit, Griffin said in a written statement provided by a spokesman that the legislation would require the attorney general to establish and maintain the unit rather than leaving it up to the attorney general's discretion.

"I am working with legislators to enhance my ability to ensure election integrity through HB1513," Griffin said in the statement.

Griffin said amendments that his office is proposing to the bill would be announced soon.

"I currently have the ability to investigate election-related misconduct statewide. This bill would not change that," he said in the statement.

"Further, I have an election law hotline through which I receive election-related complaints. That would not change under this bill."

Last week, the Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs approved a version of the bill that would require the unit to track all alleged violations, complaints and investigations related to election integrity in a database.

The unit would have to respond to notifications and complaints regarding alleged violations of voter registration and election laws and refer notifications and complaints to the State Board of Election Commissioners for investigation.

The integrity unit also could receive sworn statements and issue subpoenas to compel the production of records and other documents.

The bill would require the State Board of Election Commissioners to annually brief lawmakers, the attorney general and the governor on closed election integrity investigations.

If during an investigation the board determines there may be a criminal violation of voter registration or election laws, the panel would be permitted under the bill to turn the findings over to the "appropriate prosecutorial agency for criminal prosecution."

A prosecuting attorney would be allowed to designate an attorney employed by the attorney general's office as a special deputy prosecutor to prosecute charges.