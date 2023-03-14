Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum official speaks at Bella Vista Civil War Round Table in Bella Vista

by Staff Reports | Today at 5:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Steve Cottrell of the Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum in Carthage, Mo., speaks to an audience of about 40 at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Thursday, March 2. He is also the author of several books about the Civil War.

BELLA VISTA -- Steve Cottrell of the Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum in Carthage, Mo., spoke March 2 to an audience of about 40 at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table meeting held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Cottrell is also the author of several books about the Civil War.

The next meeting will be held at the museum at 7 p.m. April 6 with Dr. William Piston, author and professor emeritus from Missouri State University, whose topic will be "Marmaduke's First Raid/Desperation and Courage in the Trans-Mississippi January 1863."

Admission is free, but donations are accepted to help with speaker expenses.

For more information, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or dkp55@ymail.com.

  photo  Submitted photo Steve Cottrell of the Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum in Carthage, Mo., speaks to an audience of about 40 at the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on Thursday, March 2. He is also the author of several books about the Civil War.
  

Print Headline: Cottrell speaks at Civil War Round Table

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT