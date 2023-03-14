Bill requiring governor to fill vacant Little Rock airport commissioner post fails in committee

A bill that would require the governor to fill a vacant Little Rock airport commissioner post in the event a commissioner appointment exceeds 45 days of vacancy narrowly failed to clear the Arkansas Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee on Monday.

Senate Bill 379 by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, also would require at least two members of the seven-member airport commission to be fully experienced in aviation -- up from the current requirement of at least one member to be fully experienced in aviation -- and for one of the two members to hold some type of pilot aeronautical rating.

If an application for membership on the commission is not submitted by a qualified citizen experienced in aviation and holding some type of aeronautical rating, then the city board may waive this requirement under the bill.

In a municipality with a municipal airport that is nationally ranked in the top 125 airports in the Federal Aviation Administrations' annual report, the airport commissioners would be required to be appointed by the mayor or any of the elected qualified members of the city board and confirmed by a three-fourths vote of the city board under the bill, but the governor would appoint a commissioner in the event that a commission appointment exceeds 45 days of vacancy.

Under the bill, a municipal airport commission would not have authority over the employment or removal of an employee at the municipal airport, other than the airport's executive director.

Johnson told the Senate committee that he chairs that he filed the bill because there has been an impasse over filling a vacancy on the Little Rock airport commission for more than 60 days, and the airport has a statewide impact and serves at least 60 of the state's 75 counties.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. told the Senate committee that he opposes the bill because it sets a bad precedent against long-standing mayoral appointment of airport commissioners, with confirmation by the city board.

"We had a commission appointment become vacant in January, [and] that particular commissioner was Mark Kamp. He is an aviation pilot," he said.

The commission already has a pilot among the six commissioners, and the governor would appoint a second pilot after an airport commission vacancy of more than 45 days under the bill that appears to be drafted for the appointment of one person, he said.

Scott said the only reason the post is currently vacant is because he made a nomination to fill the vacancy in an executive session, and the city board did not approve it with a three-fourths vote. He said he will more than likely call a meeting of the city board today or later this week with the aim of filling the vacancy.

Johnson said he has been informed that Kamp does not want to be reappointed.

"This gridlock is holding up contracts and other services," and hurts the ability of the airport's executive director to carry out his job, he said. "This is a corrective measure that hopefully won't arise again."

The Senate committee's 4-2 vote for SB379 fell one vote short of the five votes required for approval on the eight-member committee.

Republican Sens. Justin Boyd of Fort Smith, Alan Clark of Lonsdale, Ricky Hill of Cabot and Johnson voted for the bill, while Democratic Sens. Linda Chesterfield of Little Rock and Reginald Murdock of Marianna voted against the bill. Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, did not vote on the bill. Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, did not attend the meeting.