NWA outdoors: Choices abound to bird, bike, hike, volunteer in the outdoors

Pull plants at Logan Springs

The Ozark Society Sugar Creek chapter is partnering with the Nature Conservancy at Logan Springs Preserve in Benton County for a work day, picnic and hike at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Invasive plant removal will take place followed by lunch at the spring, lake or pond. Volunteers should bring lunch, water and work gloves.

There will be car pooling at 9 a.m. across from the Illinois River Watershed Partnership building in downtown Cave Springs. Or volunteers may meet at the preserve located at 15300 Osage Hill Road near Siloam Springs.

See birds at Shores Lake

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will host a field trip to Shores Lake in the Ozark National Forest at 9 a.m. Saturday. Meet at at the Shores Lake picnic area entrance on the west side of the lake.

This area features mature short-leaf pine habitat that's the best place in the region to find the brown-headed nuthatch. Birders will also keep an eye out for red crossbills, which have been seen in this area. An optional afternoon trip will be to Frog Bayou Wildlife Management area near Alma.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Audubon membership is not required to attend. For for information contact Taylor Long, mtaylorlong@hey.com or (479) 530-9084.

Experts talk fishing

A free program on fishing for black bass, crappie, walleye and striped bass at Beaver Lake is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center east of Rogers.

Four accomplished Beaver Lake anglers will give brief presentations on their specialty species, then the one-hour program will open up for questions from the audience. Payton and Tiffany Usrey of Springdale will offer tips for catching crappie. Nick Frakes, a leading bass tournament angler, will talk black bass fishing. Jon Conklin, owner of Fish On Guide Service, will give tips on catching walleye and striped bass.

Hikers trek Berryville loop

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike March 21 near Berryville on the Pension Mountain Loop trail, which includes a visit to Johnson Spring. This is a 4.3 mile loop hike with a steep incline at the end.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,Trail Boss, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Walk explores Fayetteville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk March 22 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens, 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. There is a short drive to the start point on Cato Springs Trail where participants may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. This walk is along scenic trails inside Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Blanchard Springs Caverns open

Blanchard Springs Caverns located in the Ozark National Forest near Mountain View is open for the season. This is the cavern's 50th anniversary year.

The one-half-mile Dripstone Tour is open and the more strenuous 1.2-mile Discovery Tour will open Memorial Day weekend.

Visit https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/233266 to purchase tickets or for more information.

Volunteer at Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a volunteer retreat at 9 a.m. April 8. Prospective volunteers can learn about volunteer opportunities at the park and meet the staff and other volunteers. The park's new volunteer manual will be available for review.

Register for the event by contacting Avery Blair, volunteer coordinator, avery.blair@arkansas.gov or call (479) 789-5009.

A century of state parks

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Arkansas State Parks with a variety of activities from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15.

Trail maintenance will be from 8 to 11 a.m. with lunch served to volunteers. The Birds and Breakfast program about birds will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with free breakfast items provided. Exhibits and craft making for children will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music about nature performed by Jan and George Syrigos will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. A history lecture of Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and Arkansas State Parks will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Trail maintenance volunteers should register with volunteer coordinator Avery Blair, avery.blair@arkansas.gov or call (479) 789-5009.

Volunteers target plants

Beaver Watershed Alliance will hold an event to remove invasive plants from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16 at Lake Atalanta Park in Rogers. Work will take place between Clark Pavilion and Railyard bike park.

To volunteer contact the alliance, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or (479) 750 8007.

Bikers race 12 hours

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for 6- or 12-hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12 -hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the 6-hour race begins at noon.

Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.



