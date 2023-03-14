PB school board to meet

Pine Bluff School Board will meet March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay building, 1215 W. Pullen St. Details: (870) 543-4203.

House of Bread to give away food

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., will hold its monthly food giveaway March 18 from 11 a.m. until all the food boxes are gone.

Each participant must provide proof of address, which must be at least their driver's license/identification or utility bills. The proof must match, according to a news release. Details: Saint Mary Harris, senior pastor, (870) 872-2196.

Links plan Black Family Wellness Expo

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. will hold a Black Family Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St.

Some of the issues the event will address include prostate cancer awareness, Alzheimer's awareness, HIV/AIDS, heart health, dental health, and insurance. There will be health professionals, health screenings, exercises, and nutritional guidelines.

This effort is aimed at addressing multiple health disparities that negatively impact the health and quality of life for many in this community, according to a news release.

The local event is a part of The Links' inaugural nationwide Black Family Wellness Expos being held across the country in March. The Links aim to leverage its entire membership in the effort to improve health outcomes for Black families, according to the release.

The local expo contributes to The Links National Wellness Expos effort to raise awareness about conditions that shorten or impact the quality of life for those in the Black community. Details pinebluffarlinksinc@gmail.com.

UAPB announces Texas horticulture event

The 13th annual Bi-States Cooperative Extension Program Horticulture Conference and Seed Swap will be held March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the the Southwest Center at Texarkana, Texas.

Those who cannot join the meeting in-person can participate virtually via Zoom, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Small Farm Program.

The sponsors are the UAPB program and the Prairie View A&M University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program.

Topics will include small-scale tree nursery production and regulation, food safety on the farm, the Natural Resources Conservation Service high tunnel/hoop house cost-share program, beekeeping and pollinator gardens, timber management and carbon credits, estate planning and heir property, and companion planting.

To register for the virtual version of the conference, visit https://bit.ly/3khgaYY. Details: Kandi Williams, UAPB Extension program aide, at (870) 571-9428 or williamska@uapb.edu or Brandon Hawkins, PVA&MU Extension agent, at (903) 628-6702 or brhawkins@pvamu.edu.