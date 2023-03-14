Corps temporarily closes highway over Beaver Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed Arkansas 187 across Beaver Dam through April 5 in order to remove maintenance equipment that is used on the dam, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The Dam Site Peninsula Park, also known as the Dam Site cutoff wall, will be closed as well until the work is complete, the release states.

Traffic barricades and signage will assist drivers passing through the area, but they should plan for additional travel time and consider U.S. 62 as an alternate route, according to the release.