DeSantis pushing for government secrecy

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pursuing a home-state agenda that could make it harder for people to learn what public officials are doing or to speak out against them. In an unprecedented move for the Sunshine State, DeSantis has claimed an executive right to keep key government records secret.

He's also seeking to weaken a nearly 60-year-old national legal precedent protecting journalists and others who publish critical comments about public figures.

Florida's Republican-led Legislature appears eager to carry out his vision. As their annual session began last week, lawmakers filed dozens of bills that would add to the state's lengthy list of open-government exceptions.

"The state of sunshine is in peril," warned Barbara Petersen, executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, who has been tracking the state's public access laws for three decades.

DeSantis, who is expected to launch a presidential bid after the session, has thrilled conservative activists nationwide by leaning into fights against the GOP's perceived political adversaries: public health officials, so-called "woke" leaders in business and public education -- and the press.

Former President Donald Trump, a potential rival and fellow Floridian, also is well-known for lambasting the press, describing the U.S. media as "the enemy of the people." Such criticism often plays well within the modern-day Republican Party, where mainstream media outlets are perceived to side with the interests of Democrats and liberals.

But it runs contrary to Florida's historic reputation as a place where reporters -- and curious members of the public -- can unearth government data and documents that shed light on the decisions made by elected officials.

Florida's law making government records open to public inspection dates to 1909, long before similar measures emerged in many other states. It added a Sunshine Law requiring public meetings in 1967. Then in 1992, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing a public right to access records and meetings. A decade later as lawmakers were adding exemptions, voters approved another a constitutional amendment making it harder for legislators to approve future exceptions.

Florida newspapers launched the first "Sunshine Sunday" in 2002 to highlight the importance of public access to government information. That one-day event has since grown to an annual Sunshine Week observed nationally by media and First Amendment advocates.

As this year's Sunshine Week began Sunday, lawmakers in state capitals were pursuing a mixture of proposals -- some excluding more government records from public inspection, others increasing the ability of people to keep an eye on their government. But nowhere, perhaps, have Sunshine Week issues garnered as much attention as in Florida -- due largely to DeSantis' powerful platform to voice his complaints about the media.

DeSantis is seeking to undercut a 1964 U.S. Supreme Court decision that shielded news outlets from libel judgments unless proven that they were published with "actual malice" -- knowing that something was false or acting with "reckless disregard" to whether it was true. Florida legislation to carry out DeSantis' plan would make it unnecessary to prove "actual malice" when the alleged defamatory statements don't relate to the reason why someone is a public figure.

Other provisions of the legislation would presume that anonymous statements in news stories are false for the purposes of defamation lawsuits and would treat accusations of racial, sexual or gender discrimination as intrinsically defamatory.

Petersen said such provisions appear to be a first nationally and could have a freezing effect on free speech.

Florida's open-government reputation already was fading before DeSantis took office in 2019, but that trend has gained steam. In his first year, lawmakers expanded the list of personal details forbidden to be disclosed about various public officials. Last year, DeSantis signed a law shielding information about candidates for college and university presidencies.

Information for this article was contributed by Anthony Izaguirre and Steve Peoples of The Associated Press.