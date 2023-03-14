Endure the Dirt honors patients

Joe Alexander Jr. is known as the original hype man for Endure the Dirt at the Fire & Ice Station, where participants jump over rows of fire followed by a plunging leap into gallons of ice-cold water.

You can't help but hear his voice echoing through the the obstacle course in Stuttgart. With a microphone in his hand and music blaring as he sings "Ice, Ice Baby," Alexander encourages the brave souls to finish the course as they reach the home stretch of the mud run.

"A couple of years ago I was extended an invitation by Mrs. Misti Coker to serve on the board of directors for Personal Pep Rally Inc. I was excited about the offer and I accepted her invitation," said Alexander, who works for the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Jefferson County. "I was eager to do whatever I could to help the organization move forward."

Alexander, of Stuttgart, was assigned to man the Fire & Ice challenge station. He had no idea what he was up against but said he was ready for the challenge.

"Participants would jump over fire and then climb into the tank of icy-cold water and fight their way to the other side and then climb out of the tank," Alexander said. "My first thoughts were that I couldn't believe that people would jump in the tank of icy water, but they did. I soon realized that they were motivated by those that were battling cancer, or had lost their lives to cancer or even those that had beaten cancer."

Year after year, Alexander made it his mission to motivate each participant as they approached the obstacle, thinking about the patients who needed the same motivation while they were going through their own battles. This year, however, it would be Alexander needing the motivation as his mother, Floria Alexander, affectionately known as Momma Flo, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

The same can be said for the Clark family of White Hall.

Avid participants of Endure the Dirt, the Clark family of White Hall has attended the event for four of the past six years of its existence. Casey Jo Clark, a dental hygienist, and her husband, Little Rock firefighter Jesse Clark, began running the race to honor Jesse's grandmother, who died of breast cancer when his mother was a child.

Both healthy and young, things changed drastically for the Clark family when, at age 30, Casey was diagnosed Oct. 3, 2019, with stage III triple-negative breast cancer, a very aggressive and rare form of the disease.

ENDURING THE PAIN

For anyone who knows Alexander, not a day goes by that he doesn't grace those who cross his path with his charm and comedic wit, but he could no longer hide behind his humor once his mother was diagnosed.

"In 2022, my own mother was diagnosed with cancer. This broke my family's heart," he said. "I was now faced with trying to motivate my own mother through her situation. Sometimes even I needed motivation, but I always tried to keep a smile on my face."

Alexander and his sister Angela Alexander became immediate caretakers for their mom, a role they never would have ever imagined, because their mother was always a vibrant person who took care of herself.

In Clark's case, the mother of two -- a 3-year-old and a 7-month-old at the time -- immediately began eight rounds of chemotherapy, a bilateral mastectomy with reconstruction and 26 rounds of radiation. On top of that, Clark's father was diagnosed with cancer while she was being treated for hers.

Clark said her dad, who is now 63, was diagnosed with cancer a few days after her mastectomy.

"Given my age and zero family history, my husband and I both chalked it up to a clogged milk duct from nursing," Clark said. "However, on that day I received the phone call that changed our lives forever."

Some days were better than others. Alexander can recall days his mother didn't even want to get out of bed, taking the night shift to be by her side after working long hours at ADC. Between him, his sisters and other family members, they worked around the clock to care for Momma Flo.

ENDURANCE AFTER ENDURING

Alexander remembers the day he saw his mother sitting in the living room chair interacting with the family. To no longer be bedridden was a small victory.

At the event Saturday, Alexander was brought to tears as he assumed his role as a hype man at the Fire & Ice station. He looked at the many signs in honor of cancer survivors and victims and there stood a sign for his mother that read "In honor of Momma Flo."

"There was a sign with my mother's name on it," Alexander said. "My sister saw me on Facebook Live and she came out to support me and I showed her the sign and tears began to fall from her eyes. She left and returned a few minutes later and she had Momma Flo with her. I couldn't believe my eyes."

Alexander said he couldn't do anything but smile and thank God for giving his mother the strength to attend the Endure the Dirt Adventure Race 2023.

Also smiling on that cloudy day was Clark. She was deemed cancer-free in March 2020 and her father also is in remission. While Clark ran the "Minni Mudder" with her youngest son Shep, now 3, her husband Jesse, with their oldest son Mac, now 6, tackled the 5k Adventure mud run.

At one point during the race, Jesse picked up his son and put him on his back as they tackled the fire together.

"The obstacles my husband and boys do in the muddy farm field brings a tiny glimpse of what fighting as a cancer patient is like, day in and day out," Clark said. "My sweet boys may not understand exactly why we show up to Endure the Dirt each year just yet, but they sure do make their momma proud. One day they'll run a little faster and jump a little higher knowing exactly what they're enduring for."

ENDURING THE JOY

Alexander and Clark credit Coker, the founder of Personal Pep Rally, and her organization for what it provides for cancer patients, families and caretakers. Coker also opened Pass on Joy, a gift store at 1920 S. Main St. in Stuttgart, to help provide care packages for cancer patients. All proceeds go directly to Personal Pep Rally to pay for the Joy Mail, which is sent to cancer patients all across the country.

"The Personal Pep Rally team kept me going throughout my treatments," Clark said. "The "Chemosabi Sisters" would send me monthly mail, which became something I really looked forward to. The Personal Pep Rally supported our family in one of the hardest moments of our lives and my husband and I have always been so grateful."

Even after Clark was free of cancer she still received support and also began to receive help through a trained professional.

"I started seeing a therapist who specializes in cancer patients after I was cancer-free when I really started to process what exactly had transpired the last seven months," she said. "That's OK and completely normal."

Alexander's relationship with Personal Pep Rally started long before he had a personal relationship with cancer and now those obstacles mean much more to him. With the tire-wall obstacle named in honor of Clark when she was diagnosed with cancer, the Fire & Ice obstacle for Alexander will now have a more significant meaning moving forward with his mother's sign there.

"I am thankful for Personal Pep Rally and all of the joy that they are spreading all around the world," Alexander said. "They are helping so many people."

Little Rock firefighter Jesse Clark leaps over the logs of fire as his son Mack holds on tightly. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)



Floria Alexander (center) is surrounded by her family Joe Alexander III, Joe Alexander Jr., Angela Alexander, Tracey Simmons, Lanashia Cole and Latoya Alexander at the Endure the Dirt Adventure Race. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

