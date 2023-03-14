



Happy birthday (Mar. 14): Welcome to your year of embodiment. You once thought the sort of life you wanted was for other people and inaccessible to you, but it's your turn to step into the role and dance. You'll join a group and shine. The more you interact, the higher your confidence will rise.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Fantasies can run wild. To make them useful, sometimes you have to tether them like balloons and pull them gently back to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Create your own idea of success. Society's notions are narrow and will not quite fit. You're well aware that just because there's a consensus, it doesn't make an idea correct for all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Being able to cover all your basic needs is an easy thing to take for granted. When you feel yourself pontificating or devolving into existential angst, circle back to the checklist: Did you get enough sleep, nutrition and exercise?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Having the right key changes everything. There's an area you've tried to get into. You've knocked politely, boldly jiggled the door knob, called inside — now it's time to give all that up and go ask around for a key.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will rescue the abandoned. Whether it's furniture by the road, a problem no one could finish or a person left out, you'll be called to bring your intelligence and compassion to the welcoming.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The feast of life seems sumptuous to you today. Upon closer inspection, you may notice it's the same buffet items that were available before, but now you're hungrier and more open to variety. Eat up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't assume people like where they are. Perhaps they are enacting roles they didn't choose. How would you proceed if you knew you were dealing with people who are making the best of unpreferred things?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Interpersonal tension is usually due to assumptions, misunderstandings or obliviousness. On the scale of awareness, you'll balance your needs against the needs of others with grace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): At times, adhering to rules and rituals goes against the wild spirit of what you're trying to accomplish. However, those days are the exception. Knowing you are free to do anything at all, you'll choose routines that provide comfort and structure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are still working on a stubborn area of your life that resists your efforts toward improvement. Acceptance is the key. It's not the same as settling or resignation. Acceptance makes you a humble vessel for solutions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The big project has been completed, so why don't you feel like celebrating? What you thought would be a relief is merely a pause, followed by the realization of all that needs doing just ahead. Don't rush forward. Take a moment to recover.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The puzzle is coming together as all puzzles do, one piece at a time. Your persistence will win out. Stay open-minded and aware and you will soon have the satisfaction of solving this mystery.

MARS OFFERS A SACRED SQUARE: On a 4.5 billion-year-old planet, anywhere you can possibly stand is a cemetery. Mars and Neptune offer a dare to lift the taboo of grave thoughts. Every part of the cycle is necessary for the wheel of life to turn. Our breath is made possible by billions of endings. Contemplating time and history, one feels the sacredness of the land and the profound gift of life.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Recently, the Stokes-Einstein equation was defended as it relates to biology, though this is unsurprising to the scientific community, as new research is constantly validating the theories of iconic genius Albert Einstein. Einstein was born under the sign of old souls. His Pisces sun was accented by a broad-minded Sagittarian moon. The Neptune-ruled thinker famously suggested, “Imagination is more important than knowledge.”



