Human foot taken to Rogers fire station; Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigating





ROGERS -- A foot believed to be human was found near the area of Hickory Creek at Beaver Lake, according to a news release Monday from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Someone brought the foot to Rogers Fire Station No. 7 at 3400 S. First St. on Sunday after their dog found it, according to the release and Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department. The foot was then handed over to the Sheriff's Office, Foster said.

Search and rescue teams are searching the area where the foot is believed to have been located while Sheriff's Office detectives investigate, according to the release.

There was no further information available Monday, the release states.



