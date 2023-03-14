Hundreds run in 5K cancer benefit

The sixth annual Endure the Dirt Adventure Race drew hundreds to Stuttgart on a rainy Saturday morning to get muddy for a good cause. Approximately 500 participants endured the 5K mud run consisting of obstacles engineered to test their strength and to tackle their fears.

Located on the flat land of Stuttgart surrounding Mack's Prairie Wings, this course is designed for healthy individuals to understand what a cancer patient endures daily. Cheerleaders were along the course to boost and to help participants conquer each task, just as a cancer patient might have caregivers to help them tackle cancer.

Endure the Dirt Adventure run is a cancer awareness fundraiser inspired by former White Hall basketball coach Marc Stringer, who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer at the age of 33 and eventually succumbed to it.

Personal Pep Rally founder Misti Coker of Stuttgart started the organization in 2017, after Stringer, who was married to her daughter Lauren Coker Moore, got sick. Because of Stringer's love for athleticism and adventure races, Endure the Dirt was established.

"He would take his team of boys who played basketball at White Hall, and they would always go do a mud run as team-building. That is how it started," Coker said.

Many considered Stringer to be Superman, because, despite his cancer, he never showed signs of weakness. Stringer battled and overcame surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, and he rarely missed a practice or a Bulldogs game. When he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2016, he fought the disease the same way he fought opposing teams -- until he could not fight any longer.

Stringer passed away on Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 37, after a four-year fight against cancer, but his legacy continued creating an atmosphere of family at Endure the Dirt, who come together for one day and connect with others who are faced with similar cancer stories.

"It's just not only Stringer. There are so many people that work it the day of that lost someone from cancer or that has cancer themselves," said Coker, who added that she has more than 100 volunteers. "It is the one day that we can all come together and really remember our loved one and talk about that person and just really remember who they were to us, because let's face it, in the society we live in, death and grief are something we ignore, even though everyone in your life is going to face it. For a lot of people, when you talk about that, it is uncomfortable. Endure the Dirt, for those of us who have lost people, it makes it very comfortable for us to talk about our loved one."

Remembering Stringer is Lauren Moore, Stringer's widow, now remarried. Moore also endured as Stringer's caregiver. As she and her sister Anna Coker Smyly wore Stringer basketball socks with his face on them, they faced each obstacle with determination to finish the course, no matter how tough it became.

Smyly said every single year the race fills her with so many emotions. In 2019, she won the competitive race, which Stringer got to witness. It was also Stringer's last year alive.

"The man on my socks is one of the many people I run this race for," said Smyly, who was greeted at the finish line by Stringer's parents. "There are so many things I wish Stringer was here for, but for now I will continue running for him."

Moore said she was overwhelmed by the support of the community and surrounding areas, many of whom are strangers that come together to either cheer on race participants or participate in the race, helping one another conquer the different obstacles.

"It's amazing to see so many people come out to support those who are battling cancer, who have battled cancer, who won the race [against] cancer or the people who are going through the trenches of losing a loved one to cancer," added Smyly. "It's a day where we all come together for each other, and I love every bit of it."

Participants from White Hall, Little Rock, DeWitt, Benton, Stuttgart, Hazen, Dumas and Hot Springs, to name a few, got dirty for cancer. Approximately 15 teams showed up, including one from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and another from the Arkansas Fusion girls softball team.

"It was a long, tiring day dealing with obstacles we were not sure of, mud we really didn't want to run in, rain when it was already cold and wet, but nothing compared to what the ones battling this horrible disease deal with every day," said Fusion head coach Mat Watkins.

For those who wanted to support the cause and stay clean at the same time, there was a virtual race, 5K sleep-in walk/run and for the first time this year a 5K Pound the Pavement walk/run.

While some chose one or the other, many participants competed in both, like Justin Ray, who ran in honor of his daughter, Asher Brooklyn Ray, who passed away at the age of 9 in 2018, after a hard battle against Ewing's Sarcoma.

The tiniest competitors tackled the "Mini Mudder" in memory of Price Hancock of Stuttgart, who bravely battled stage IV glioblastoma from Dec. 1, 2014, through Dec. 26, 2015.

"We had close to 80 runners for our Pound the Pavement, which is a good number for the first year. We hope to increase that and get that going," said Coker.

An ocean of remembrance signs for those no longer living was spread throughout the course.

"The obstacles are named in honor of cancer patients. Every single thing on that course has a meaning," said Coker. "All of us are in the cancer journey together. That's what we want Endure the Dirt to be about-- team building and helping each other."

Coker said the success of the event would not be made possible without the help of so many volunteers. Bryan Hancock, the father of Price, started the "Mini Mudder." Bryan Gibbs of Gibbs Construction puts together all of the obstacles, with the help of local farmers. Several organizations and charities like John 3:16 and Arm 180 also helped with the obstacle setup. Edward Jones employees volunteered their time for several weeks in a row to line the course with several signs.

Coker thanked the fire and the police departments for offering their services and the farm families who offered their land for the obstacle course.

"Mack's Prairie Wings just lets us take over out there, and everybody is just so kind," said Coker, who added that planning for 2024 has already begun, and volunteers are excited, even offering new and innovative ideas.

Coker opened Pass on Joy, a gift store located at 1920 S. Main St. in Stuttgart, to help provide Joy Mail for cancer patients. All proceeds go directly to Personal Pep Rally to fund Joy Mail packages sent to cancer patients all across the country.

Coker said they have over 150 patients throughout Arkansas and patients throughout the United States and Canada.

To nominate a cancer patient to receive Joy Mail, email passonjoy@gmail.com and provide the person's name and address. This will automatically add them to the mailing list.

Personal Pep Rally also provides scholarships for students who have been affected by cancer. Graduating seniors in Stuttgart and White Hall are eligible to receive the scholarships.

To learn more about the scholarships, visit https://www.personalpeprally.org.

Anna Coker Smyly wears socks in memory of White Hall Coach Marc Stringer. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

