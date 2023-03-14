Greg Sparacio, a lieutenant for Cartersville, Ga., police, said two men caught walking out of a grocery store north of Atlanta with backpacks filled with baby formula had 662 more cans, worth about $26,000, inside their car.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, claimed that his country is "safer than the United States" and that travel warnings by the State Department are part of a campaign against his country by "conservative politicians in the United States who do not want the transformation of our country to continue."

Bassem Awadallah, a dual Jordanian-American citizen serving 15 years in prison for his role in a plot against the Jordanian monarchy, was hospitalized and "remains in danger as his health declines daily" amid a hunger strike, said Michael Sullivan, Awadallah's attorney.

Roy McGrath, the onetime aide to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan facing federal fraud and embezzlement charges, had his trial postponed after a judge issued an arrest warrant when he failed to appear in court, said McGrath's attorney, Joseph Murtha.

Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, were arrested and charged after two men and two women were found fatally shot in a Dallas apartment where an infant was found unharmed, police said.

Brian Sullivan, a retired Federal Aviation Administration special agent, said an attack on a flight attendant during a United Airlines flight in which the suspect was videoed moving toward the cockpit "emphasizes the need to have that extra barrier for the cockpit on every commercial aircraft."

Kenneth Simpson, a 35-year-old accused of killing one Hermann, Mo., police officer and injuring another in a shooting, surrendered to police near the convenience store where the shooting occurred, authorities said.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister, said after talks with Cyprus' president, Nikos Christodoulides, that the Feb. 6 earthquake that killed at least 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria "brought our two peoples closer together on a human level."

Sayfullo Saipov, 35, who raced a truck along a New York City bike path in 2017, killing eight people and injuring others, was sentenced to life imprisonment at a federal facility in Florence, Colo., after jurors were unable to reach the unanimous verdict required for the death penalty.