Jobless rate stays steady in January

Unemployment in Arkansas remained unchanged from December to January, the state Division of Workforce Services reported Monday, with the state's joblessness rate holding steady at 3.4%. U.S. unemployment was level with Arkansas in January though the national rate declined from 3.5% in December.

There were 1,242 more Arkansans employed in January compared with December 2022 and 764 fewer unemployed, the report said.

Manufacturing reported the biggest jobs gains -- adding 900 workers -- and they all were in the durable goods sector. Most job losses were reported in service or retail industries along with government, sectors that traditionally drop off because of seasonal employment that is boosted during the holidays. Nonfarm payroll jobs declined in January by 12,300 to total 1.345 million.

"January always drops off as the seasonal holiday rush declines," Michael Pakko, chief economist with the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, said Monday.

Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald called Monday's report "rock solid" and pointed to the continued strong performance of the manufacturing sector, which added 6,100 workers year-over-year.

"That's a strong sector for us," McDonald said. "I think it's going to continue to be strong with the business environment and the focus we're having on workforce development and the reshoring trends across the country, I feel really good about where we are with manufacturing in this state."

In January, 158,600 workers were employed in the manufacturing sector.

The state labor force, which has been in decline since the pandemic began, rose by 478 in January. The state's labor force participation rate remained flat at 57.4% from December to January. The state's labor force participation rate dropped to a five-year low of 55.8% in January 2021 before beginning a slow climb up, according to statistics from the Federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis.

Year-over-year, Arkansas added 11,599 jobs from January 2022.

Besides manufacturing, the largest gains were in trade, transportation and utilities, up by 10,900; private education and health services, which added 7,500 jobs; and leisure and hospitality, which increased by 6,700.

Mining and logging, down by 300 jobs, was the only sector to report a decline over the year.

Revisions of unemployment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics "shows much stronger employment growth over the past two years than previously estimated," Pakko reported Monday on his arkansaseconomist.com blog. From December 2020-2022, Arkansas gained 59,000 jobs, far above the 35,000 initially reported.

Revisions are standard as the bureau continually reviews the latest information. "This revision implies an annual growth rate of 2.3% from December 2020 through December 2022, compared to the 1.4% pace that was previously reported," Pakko noted.

Those increases in employment also boosted labor force figures, and the new information means Arkansas' participation rate is about 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels.