Glad she signed act

The LEARNS Act is worth reading. I am glad the governor signed it, and partially because of these provisions that haven't been discussed much in the Voices section:

1. High school students have the option to earn a high school diploma through a "career-ready pathway," where a student could take classes to prepare them for a career that does not require a college degree. Careers like auto mechanic or plumber pay well, and many students don't really want or need a college degree.

2. I saw in the act that there are included recommendations from the Arkansas School Safety Commission, which mandates that public schools develop a comprehensive school safety assessment and work with local police to improve safety.

3. The act calls for 120 literary coaches and grants for families to hire tutors to assist students with reading.

Alternate education pathways, school safety and student tutors. Bravo to the governor.

DON CURDIE

Little Rock

Tending legal jungle

Do we truly need a specific law for every conceivable crime or misdeed? The legal jungle is fertile ground that grows crops and weeds when tended to by politicians and their admirers and influencers. Not they would ever dare to even think of such things! The table set, on to the entree: prescription drug costs.

The appalling cost of such "old" lifesaving drugs as insulin is a perfectly glaring case in point, by no means the only. We do or did have usury laws that addressed money-lending greed, but why just for cash exchanges? Money and lives are in the mix.

Can this possibly be an apolitical matter? No, I do not expect that politicians, nor their fan clubs, would have a positive role in the matter as the conflicts of interest would run too deep. Perhaps a panel of just ordinary citizens chosen at random, excluding those who openly or indirectly benefit from the status quo? I know, dream on ... but captain, I think there's an iceberg up ahead.

NPR ran a story re this subject Wednesday. I seldom agree with its stories but do listen looking for the actually noble apolitical; this story focused on Eli Lilly and insulin in a remarkably objective way. It's a subject that merits a serious effort to address what is indeed a runaway train.

The other issue that bugs me in our legal jungle--think tax codes--is laws that serve no obvious public interest but lots of political interests. Another day, another collision of thoughts and words ...

JOHN W. LONBERGER

Fort Smith

Not such a birdbrain

Re "birdbrain": In years past I thought that label an insult. Sometimes we measure our computers by speed. Imagine a bird flying through branches and leaves, avoiding contact and stopping almost instantly on the desired perch. How quick a computer that little bird brain must possess!

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale

Discomfort with drag

Thank you for the essay about "drag" by Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times in last Sunday's Perspective section.

It might explain a lot of our governor's and her party's discomfort with sex when it's not hogtied and shamed by strict and unnecessary rules.

As sensed decades ago when first encountering drag's over-the-top sexual style--cosmetics, curvaceous garments, mile-high heels, exaggerated swagger, etc.--there's ironic humor and play involved. Isn't this similar to medieval peasants' and many later revelers' imitating royalty? Knight writes, "weaponization of caricature, sarcasm and ridicule is elemental."

What exactly is so intolerable to the majority of our extremely moralistic lawmakers? Is it like the cute definition of a sweater--a garment you wear when your mother feels cold?

Combined with a brittle view of human manners seems to be an over-reaching, undemocratic view of themselves as enforcers of what is good and real. The results are endless and grotesque--who can use which restrooms, read which books, play on which sports teams, teach which history and viewpoints, even which medical therapies are OK.

The majority of Arkansans, who are not "snowflakes" about sex (or much else), must do what we can to protect vulnerable children, women of reproductive age, and other victims of our harmful politicians. Prepare for a long slog.

JIM WOHLLEB

Little Rock

Shenanigans possible

As I write this, my state income-tax refund has been ready since March 1. It is now March 13. If you go to the "Where's My Refund?" tab on the Department of Finance and Administration website, you can see when your return was processed and the following note: Please allow additional time for your refund to be issued. Identity theft has been a growing problem nationally and the department is taking additional measures to ensure tax refunds are issued to the correct individuals. These additional measures may result in tax refunds not being issued as quickly as in past years.

Two weeks so far to identify me when you have everything but my fingerprints at your disposal?

Methinks there is another motive to DFA holding my money than my identity. If my return and several others are being held for days at DFA, that could be a tidy sum of money that could be subject to shenanigans by someone in government. If my return checked out, route my money to the bank, please.

STEVE HEYE

Little Rock