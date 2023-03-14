Little Rock city board names Dr. Harold Betton to Airport Commission

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to appoint Dr. Harold Betton to the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission following a two-and-a-half-month period during which the Airport Commission seat had been vacant.

City board members entered executive session during a special-called meeting Tuesday that was initiated to allow them to consider appointments.

After returning to open session, they voted to confirm Betton in a voice vote. City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7 could be heard voting no.

City board members went on to approve a series of other appointments to boards and commissions. They included Kerry Wright's appointment to the board of commissioners of Little Rock's public housing authority, replacing longtime board chairman Kenyon Lowe Sr., whose reappointment the city board denied last year.

The Airport Commission oversees Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field and is composed of seven members who serve five-year terms.

Airport commissioners are appointed by the mayor but must be confirmed by a three-fourths majority of the city board.

Betton is a physician practicing family medicine in Little Rock as well as a pastor, according to his application materials, and was reappointed to the Little Rock Planning Commission in January.

He submitted an application last November that listed the Airport Commission as his first choice and reappointment to the Planning Commission as his second choice.

Betton will occupy the Airport Commission seat formerly held by Mark Camp, who was confirmed to an initial term in January 2018 under then-Mayor Mark Stodola and applied to be reappointed last September.

Other applicants for the position included Myron Jackson, a local public-relations executive with close ties to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.



