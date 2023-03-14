LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UNLV midweek matchup

Pregame:

It's a sunny evening at Baum-Walker stadium with clear skies and a temperature in the mid-50s. There is a slight 3-mph breeze blowing out to left field.

The Razorbacks have won eight in a row. Including today, there are six games left on the Hogs' 18-game homestand.

This midweek matchup against UNLV is the final tune-up before Arkansas begins facing SEC competition this weekend.

Probable starters: UNLV RHP Joey Acosta (1-0, 5.87 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Parker Coil (0-0, 6.75 ERA)









Arkansas lineup:

1. Diggs DH

2. Wegner CF

3. Bohrofen RF

4. Jones 3B

5. Robinett 1B

6. Coll 2B

7. Neville LF

8. Polk C

9. Bolton SS