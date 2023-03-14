LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UNLV midweek matchup

Pregame:
It's a sunny evening at Baum-Walker stadium with clear skies and a temperature in the mid-50s. There is a slight 3-mph breeze blowing out to left field.
The Razorbacks have won eight in a row. Including today, there are six games left on the Hogs' 18-game homestand.
This midweek matchup against UNLV is the final tune-up before Arkansas begins facing SEC competition this weekend.
Probable starters: UNLV RHP Joey Acosta (1-0, 5.87 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Parker Coil (0-0, 6.75 ERA)
Arkansas lineup:
1. Diggs DH
2. Wegner CF
3. Bohrofen RF
4. Jones 3B
5. Robinett 1B
6. Coll 2B
7. Neville LF
8. Polk C
9. Bolton SS