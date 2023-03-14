Arkansas' McEntire named SEC Pitcher of the Week





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas junior Will McEntire was named SEC co-pitcher of the week by the SEC office on Monday after the right-hander handcuffed Louisiana Tech in a complete-game three-hitter on Saturday.

The Bryant native threw 97 pitches, 67 for strikes, in the 6-1 win, the first complete game of nine-plus innings for Arkansas since Dominic Taccolini beat Kentucky 1-0 in 10 innings on April 22, 2016. McEntire struck out six batters, walked one and did not allow an earned run to the Bulldogs while lowering his ERA from 6.17 to 3.48.

McEntire shared the award with LSU's Thatcher Hurd.

The 6-4, 240-pounder was also the first Razorback to throw a complete-game three-hitter since Ryne Stank in 2013. McEntire (3-0) is scheduled to start Saturday's 2 p.m. game against Auburn at Baum-Walker Stadium.



