Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News LEARNS Guide Legislature Sports Core Values Puzzles Newsletters Public Notices Archive Obits Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas' McEntire named SEC Pitcher of the Week

by Tom Murphy | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire reacts to the final out of a game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fayetteville.


FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas junior Will McEntire was named SEC co-pitcher of the week by the SEC office on Monday after the right-hander handcuffed Louisiana Tech in a complete-game three-hitter on Saturday.

The Bryant native threw 97 pitches, 67 for strikes, in the 6-1 win, the first complete game of nine-plus innings for Arkansas since Dominic Taccolini beat Kentucky 1-0 in 10 innings on April 22, 2016. McEntire struck out six batters, walked one and did not allow an earned run to the Bulldogs while lowering his ERA from 6.17 to 3.48.

McEntire shared the award with LSU's Thatcher Hurd.

The 6-4, 240-pounder was also the first Razorback to throw a complete-game three-hitter since Ryne Stank in 2013. McEntire (3-0) is scheduled to start Saturday's 2 p.m. game against Auburn at Baum-Walker Stadium.


Print Headline: McEntire named SEC Pitcher of the Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT