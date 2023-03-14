Mississippi 4-star pledges to Hogs

The University of Arkansas football program received the verbal commitment of consensus 4-star prospect Noreel White on Monday after his second unofficial visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

White, 6-1, 170 pounds, of Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin picked the Hogs over Ole Miss, LSU, Mississippi State, Florida State, Auburn and others. He's being recruited to play cornerback and could also get touches at receiver.

He said the environment at Arkansas set the Hogs apart.

"It was like a different experience to me," White said. "It spoke volumes to me. The other colleges I never met the whole coaching staff like the interns. I met the whole intern staff, I met all the [graduate assistants], the assistant coaches, the head coach. I met every person on the Arkansas staff."

He had 654 receiving yards and 253 rushing yards and had a combined 10 touchdowns as a junior.

White also visited Fayetteville on Jan. 28. His lead recruiter is co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson, a Moss Point, Miss., native.

"He grew up from the same place I grew up," White said. "We kind of connect already. It wasn't hard to talk to him because it was like we already knew each other."

He plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

He's the third commitment or the 2024 class and the second visitor from the weekend to pledge. Defensive lineman Dion Stutts pledged to the Hogs on Saturday.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding.



