Taylor Swift had Glendale, Ariz., named in her honor when the much-anticipated Eras Tour kicks off this week. Mayor Jerry Weiers read a proclamation Monday that temporarily changes Glendale's name while the pop superstar performs her sold-out set at the city's State Farm Stadium -- home to the Arizona Cardinals. The marketing stunt, according to 12 News, was inspired by the city's desire to do "something highly unusual" to celebrate Swift's selection of the city as the first stop on her tour. However, no information is yet available as to what temporary name has been chosen to celebrate the act. To give the "Bad Blood" singer a warm welcome, local restaurants are also pitching in on the fun by offering Swift-themed menu items, 12 News reported.

With her win Sunday, for her work designing the costumes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," costumer Ruth Carter became the first Black woman to win two Academy Awards. She also is the first person to win in the category for an original film and its sequel. "Wow, nice to see you again," she began her acceptance speech. "Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman. She endures, she loves, she overcomes. She is every woman in this film. She is my mother. This past week, Mabel Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of Mom." Carter took home her first statue in 2019, becoming the first Black person to win in the costume design category for "Black Panther." In the press room, Carter shared this about her relationship with her mother, who recently died at 101. "She always wanted me to follow my dream, even after I graduated college and ... didn't quite know where I wanted to step next," she said. "I know she's proud of me. I know that she wanted this for me as much as I wanted it for myself." Carter has been nominated for four Oscars over the course of her decades-spanning career, including for "Malcolm X" and "Amistad." The other nominees in the category were Catherine Martin for her work in "Elvis," Mary Zophres of "Babylon," Jenny Beavan of "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" and Shirley Kurata of "Everything Everywhere All at Once."