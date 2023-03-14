



Arts Committee to meet today

The Hot Springs Arts Advisory Committee will hold its regular meeting at noon today in the City Hall Annex, 111 Opera St., to discuss the City Trails System presentation, Tranquility update and dedication, sculpture installation updates and fundraising suggestions.

Information on the committee can be located at http://www.cityhs.net/ArtsAC.

City compost facility expands loading days

The city's compost facility has expanded its assisted compost loading to make the service available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Assisted compost loading was previously available Tuesday through Thursday, while Monday was self-loading only. The facility is also open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for self-loading.

"While the compost is offered free of charge to city residents who load it themselves, the fee for assisted loading is $10 per cubic yard," a news release said.

For more information, call 501-262-3572, visit http://www.cityhs.net/compost or visit the facility at 318 Davidson Drive.



