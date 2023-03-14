NLR man in car shot in buttocks

A North Little Rock man told police he was shot in Little Rock early Saturday while riding in the back seat of a car.

Police responding to the a report of a shooting at 12:15 a.m. found Ivan Rodriguez, 20, in a Honda Civic parked at the post office on West Markham Street near Rodney Parham Road, according to an incident report.

Rodriguez's cousin, Jamie Rodriguez, 19, also of North Little Rock, told police he was driving the car when a stranger in a black hooded sweatshirt approached it at Fairfield Drive and Oak Grove Lane, the report says.

He said he sped off, and the person started shooting, striking the rear left side of the car and hitting his cousin, the report says.

He said he headed to a hospital but had to pull into the post office after one of the car's tires went flat, the report says.

Ivan Rodriguez told police he did not see anything but heard gunshots and felt "a burning sensation in his left buttock area," according to the report.

Ivan Rodriguez was taken to a hospital for treatment, the report says.

Gunshots hit car, ricochet at house

A car parked in a Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood was shot about 13 times on Friday morning, with several of the bullets ricocheting into a nearby house, according to a police report.

A man who lives on the 5100 block of F Street told police he woke up Friday and discovered his house had been struck by gunfire.

He said he reviewed video footage from his doorbell camera that showed someone get out of a car at about 1:20 a.m. and open fire on a neighbor's car, with some of the bullets ricocheting into his house.

The car's owner told police she had tried to call 911 after the shooting, but no one answered.

The officer who wrote the report said the city's emergency call center didn't have a record of a call from the woman's number.

The officer noted 13 bullet holes in the car's hood and driver-side fender, two in the front window of the house of the man who called the police and several along the sides of the house.