Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Stoudamire in at Ga. Tech

Longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire, 49, was hired Monday as Georgia Tech's men's basketball coach. Stoudamire comes to the Atlantic Coast Conference school from the Boston Celtics, where he had served as an assistant coach since 2021. He previously coached collegiately at Pacific, where he compiled a 71-77 record over five seasons. He was the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2020.

McKie out at Temple

Temple Coach Aaron McKie is out after four years and no NCAA Tournament appearances and will become a special advisor to the athletic department, the school announced Monday. McKie, who starred at Temple under Hall of Fame Coach John Chaney and played for the Philadelphia 76ers in a long NBA career, went 52-56 in four seasons, including 16-16 in 2022-23. The Owls finished fifth in the American Athletic Conference this season with a 10-8 record and were the only AAC team to defeat No. 1 Houston in the regular season, a 56-55 road win on Jan. 22. It was one of two wins over AP Top 25 opponents. Temple also beat then-No. 16 Villanova 68-64 on Nov. 11.

Spencer dead at 55

Felton Spencer, who set Louisville single-season and career records in field goal percentage before playing 12 years in the NBA, has died. He was 55. Spencer's sister Tammy Pollock tweeted of his death on Sunday afternoon and the school confirmed information with the family. No cause of death was given. Louisville tweeted that it was "heartbroken" by Spencer's passing. Former Cardinals teammate and current coach Kenny Payne expressed love and prayers for Spencer's family on social media. The 7-foot Louisville native known as "Chief" scored 1,168 points from 1986-90, including 32 against Tulane on Feb. 27, 1990, that's tied for eighth all time at the school. Spencer averaged 14.9 points per game as a senior with 188 baskets on 276 attempts (68.1%) to establish the Cardinals' single-season field goal percentage mark.

FOOTBALL

Garoppolo, Raiders agree

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday. Garoppolo's contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said. Garoppolo played for the San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. He took the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

Keenum headed to Texans

The Houston Texans and quarterback Case Keenum have agreed on a two-year, $6.25 million contract, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday, said the deal included $4 million guaranteed. Keenum spent last season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. He's 29-35 as a starter in 10 seasons with seven teams. Keenum started his career with the Texans in 2013, going 0-8 that season. Keenum had a career year with Minnesota in 2017, leading the Vikings to an 11-3 record in 14 starts and helping them reach the NFC Championship Game.

Rule changes proposed

The NFL's competition committee will consider making roughing-the-passer penalties and personal-foul penalties subject to video review. The two potential rule changes were among nine the league announced Monday in its 2023 playing rules, bylaw and resolution proposals submitted by clubs. The Los Angeles Rams proposed the change that would allow teams to challenge roughing-the-passer calls. Several such calls sparked outrage last season, leaving players and coaches questioning what constitutes a legal hit on a quarterback. The Detroit Lions proposed giving teams an opportunity to challenge personal foul calls. The competition committee will consider the rule changes later this month when NFL owners gather in Arizona for their annual meeting.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fosbury, 76, dies

Dick Fosbury, the lanky leaper who completely revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his "Fosbury Flop," has died after a recurrence with lymphoma. He was 76. Fosbury died Sunday, according to his publicist, Ray Schulte. Before Fosbury, high jumpers cleared their height by running parallel to bar, then leaping over with a scissors kick, with their faces pointed downward. At the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, he took off at an angle, leaped backward and bent himself into a "J" shape to catapult his 6-4 frame over the bar. Fosbury cleared 7 feet, 4 1/4 inches in Mexico City to win the gold and set an Olympic record. By the next Olympics, 28 of the 40 jumpers were using Fosbury's technique. Today, it is by far the most-used technique for elite high jumpers across the globe.

BASEBALL

Bauer signs with Japan team

Trevor Bauer has agreed to a contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan's Central League. The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12, three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied. Bauer is owed about $22.5 million from the remainder of his $102 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers. The suspension has cost him roughly $37.6 million in salary. Manfred suspended Bauer last April for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, after a San Diego woman said he beat and sexually abused her in 2021. Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying that everything that happened between him and the woman was consensual. Bauer was never charged with a crime.