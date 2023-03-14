Other Days

100 years ago

Mar. 14, 1923

That 1922 was a good business year in Arkansas is evidenced by the fact that the income tax receipts yesterday were $81,722.70 in excess of the receipts for the same period last year, according to figures made public by H.L. Remmel, local collector of United States Internal Revenue. The increase, occurring in spite of the fact that rulings within the past year have lessened materially the tax, can be taken only as a indication of increased prosperity, Mr.Remmel said. Receipts from January 1 up to yesterday were $931,275.67. For the similar period of 1922 the receipts were $831,522.97. This year the surtax and excess profits tax have been eliminated and a considerably larger amount of exemptions allowed, but at the same time the actual tax receipts have increased.

50 years ago

Mar. 14, 1973

Radio station KRAA-FM, which was recently purchased by Mann Media, has changed its call letters to KEZQ-FM and changed its format. The station began using the new call letters Monday. Dino Summerlin, general manager, said the station would play only "beautiful music"-- music that has been "scientifically determined to be pleasing on a subliminal scale." All the music will be familiar, and melodies must begin in five seconds from the song's first note, he said.

25 years ago

Mar. 14, 1998

BATESVILLE -- It's a sound that north Arkansas residents are hearing more and more. Blame it on "Aedes albopictus." The pest commonly known as the Asian tiger mosquito has given the Ozarks sights, sensations and sounds previously limited to southern and eastern Arkansas: little red welts, itching and the slapping of skin. "In Harrison, Heber Springs, Fayetteville, Mountain Home people are noticing a mosquito problem," said David Jamieson, a biology instructor at the Newport campus of Arkansas State University-Beebe Branch.

10 years ago

Mar. 14, 2013

Arkansas Catholics celebrated Wednesday afternoon over the naming of the first Latin American pope. Francis is the first Latin American pope and the first Jesuit in the papacy. The Rev. Jason Tyler, priest at St. Edward, said the Jesuits, formally known as the Society of Jesus, have been around for centuries. The religious order of priests and monks was started by Ignatius of Loyola in 1534 and formally recognized by Pope Paul III in 1540. The Jesuits are the largest religious order in the Catholic Church with more than 19,000 members who take vows of poverty, chastity and obedience.