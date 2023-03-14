Police identify man found dead in Fayetteville house fire; cause of fire still under investigation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have identified the man who died in a March 3 house fire as Matthew Alicea.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department, identified Alicea, 31, as the man found dead in the house at 2250 N. Hummingbird Lane.

Fayetteville firefighters were called to the residence at 5:12 a.m. March 3. Several people were in the front yard and told firefighters someone was still inside, according to Capt. Andrew Horton, assistant fire marshal. Firefighters found one man inside the residence, apparently dead from injuries suffered in the fire. Three others -- two men and a woman -- were taken to area hospitals, and two of those were later transported to a burn unit in Springfield, Mo.

Horton said Monday the cause of the fire was still under investigation.