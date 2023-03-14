Police: Vehicle from fatal crash found

A vehicle that state police said was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday has been found, a news release from the Arkansas State Police said Monday.

The crash occurred on U.S. 82 in Lafayette County, the release said.

State police said Friday that they were seeking the public's help with finding "a 2006-2007 silver Toyota RAV4." The Toyota was said to likely have sustained damage to the passenger side.

Where the vehicle was found was not immediately released.

Troopers said the pedestrian who was killed when he was struck by the vehicle was an 85-year-old resident of Springhill, La., who was visiting family.

A preliminary fatality report published Thursday identified the victim as Joseph Miller.