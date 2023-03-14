Positive drug test scuttles Little Rock plea hearing in machine gun case

A Crittenden County man set to enter a guilty plea Monday to possession of a machine gun was instead taken into custody and his hearing canceled after he tested positive for drug use.

Dewun Moss, 24, of Earle, who is facing a possible 10-year maximum prison sentence, arrived at the Richard Sheppard Arnold U.S. Courthouse in Little Rock about a half-hour prior to his hearing, but shortly after that U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky was notified that Moss had tested positive for marijuana use. Just before the hearing was to begin, Rudofsky's courtroom deputy informed Assistant U.S. Attorney Bart Dickinson and Moss' attorney, Brooks Wiggins, of the drug screen result.

"I understand that Mr. Moss has tested presumptively positive for marijuana," Rudofsky said, as he opened the hearing. "At this point I don't think I have any choice but to take Mr. Moss into custody. That is the policy of this district and the one that I've chosen to follow as well."

Rudofsky ordered Moss taken into custody and said a hearing date will be set at a later date after "hopefully the marijuana is out of his system."

"Just so you understand," the judge said to Moss, "the reason we do this is that if you are going to plead guilty, I can't accept your plea unless it's knowing and voluntary, and it can't be knowing and voluntary if you are under the influence of marijuana or other drugs, so we're going to take you into custody, we're going to let it get out of your system and then we will reschedule this hearing."

Moss was arrested August 22 after a traffic stop. According to an arrest report, he was one of three passengers in a silver 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 22-year-old Tyreek Green of Earle that was pulled over by a Crittenden County sheriff's deputy on Arkansas 149 south of Earle at Ollier Road just before 4 p.m. The report said the three passengers were "moving about quite a bit" as the deputy approached the vehicle and that a strong smell of marijuana was emanating from it.

After Green consented to a search of the vehicle, the report said, officers discovered a Glock 19 9mm pistol fitted with a "Glock switch" machine-gun conversion device underneath a cushion placed directly beneath where Moss was sitting. A check on the firearm, the report said, showed that it had been stolen out of Tennessee.

Moss was charged in Crittenden County Circuit Court with violation of the Arkansas Uniform Machine Gun Act, possession of firearms by certain persons and theft by receiving. After he was indicted in November on federal charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a machine gun, the state charges were dismissed.

Following the hearing, Moss conferred briefly with family members before he was taken into custody by U.S. marshals.