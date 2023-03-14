Prescribed burn ban continues at Burns Park in North Little Rock

A prescribed burn in North Little Rock’s Burns Park continued Tuesday at the RV Park and Campground off Arlene Laman Drive.

Visitors to the park are prohibited from entering certain areas during the burn period. Residents and visitors of Central Arkansas may smell and see smoke coming from the park, said Shara Brazear, the city’s director of communications, in a news release.

The release also stated this particular day and time was selected for its wind direction and speed to help ensure the smoke will rise up and move away with minimal, temporary impact to the area.

The burn consists of approximately 130 acres east and north of the RV Park and Campground, west of Championship Drive, south of I-40, and north of Arlene Laman Drive.

Road closures has consisted of Arlene Laman between Tournament Drive and Championship Drive. Areas closed in Burns Park during the burn include Archery Range, BMX Track, Little Log Cabin, and Covered Bridge.

The city sent out an announcement stating that staff and firefighters will monitor residual smoke and embers visible throughout the day and evening. This burn will help reduce fire fuel and improve wildlife habitat.

Officials from the North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department will be on-hand within Burns Park to answer questions from the public and to help direct traffic around the burn area.