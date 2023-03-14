President insists bank system safe





NEW YORK -- Depositors withdrew savings and investors broadly sold off bank shares Monday as the federal government raced to reassure Americans that the banking system was secure after two bank failures fed fears that more financial institutions could fall.

President Joe Biden insisted that the system was safe after the second- and third-largest bank failures in the nation's history happened in the span of 48 hours. In response to the crisis, regulators guaranteed all deposits at the two banks and created a program that effectively threw a lifeline to other banks to shield them from a run on deposits.

"Your deposits will be there when you need them," Biden said. He also said the banking executives responsible for the failures would be held accountable.

Regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after depositors rushed to withdraw their funds all at once. The only larger failure in U.S. banking history was the 2008 collapse of Washington Mutual. New York-based Signature Bank also collapsed in the third-largest failure in the United States.





In both bank cases, the government agreed to cover deposits, even those that exceeded the federally insured limit of $250,000. Going beyond the $250,000 cap required a decision that the failure of the two banks posed a "systemic risk." The Fed's six-member board unanimously reached that conclusion. The FDIC and the Treasury secretary went along with the decision as well.

In December, the FDIC reported that its Deposit Insurance Fund balance was $128.2 billion. Signature Bank has about $88.6 billion in deposits while Silicon Valley Bank has $175.4 billion.

Unlike its more byzantine efforts to rescue the banking system during the financial crisis of 2007-08, the Fed's approach this time is relatively straightforward. It has set up a new lending facility with the bureaucratic moniker, "Bank Term Funding Program."

The program will provide loans to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions for up to a year. The banks are being asked to post Treasurys and other government-backed bonds as collateral.

The Fed will charge a relatively low interest rate -- just 0.1 percentage point higher than market rates -- and it will lend against the face value of the bonds, rather than the market value. Lending against the face value of bonds is a key provision that will allow banks to borrow more money because the value of those bonds, at least on paper, has fallen as interest rates have moved higher.

At of the end of last year U.S. banks held Treasurys and other securities with about $620 billion of unrealized losses, according to the FDIC. That means they would take huge losses if forced to sell those securities to cover a rush of withdrawals.

The Treasury has set aside $25 billion to offset any losses. However, Fed officials said they do not expect to have to use that money, given that the securities posted as collateral have a very low risk of default.

BANK SHARES TUMBLE

Despite the message from the White House, investors broadly dumped shares in bank stocks. Shares of First Republic Bank plunged more than 70% even after the bank said it was taking emergency funding from the Fed and additional money from JPMorgan Chase.

First Republic wasn't alone. Shares of well-known franchises like Charles Schwab, Fifth Third Bank, Truist, Comerica and Ally Financial all fell sharply.

The sell-off happened in part because the country woke up to a new banking system and investors had to find the winners and losers, banking experts said.

There was no guarantee that the anxiety would not spread. Customers at other banks with deposits over the $250,000 limit remained at risk of losing access to their money for a time.

Just because the government covered for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank "doesn't mean they are going to cover for these smaller banks," said Chris Caulfield, a senior partner at West Monroe.

But the government's actions suggested it would stand behind all deposits if doing so prevents damage to the broader economy.

"Everything is now covered. That's a fact. No matter how specialized or isolated your bank is, if there's a risk of contagion, regulators have made it clear that they are going to intervene," said Norbert Michel, a banking policy expert at the libertarian-leaning Cato Institute.

Amid the sell-off of midsize banks, investors kept relatively calm over the health of the nation's biggest banking bulwarks, such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Investors apparently concluded that the only place to be safe in banking was with the nation's most strictly regulated institutions.

Regional banks were seen as the riskiest, since they do not have the scale to compete against larger competitors. Large account balances -- once seen as a positive sign that a bank's clients are well off -- were a liability since they could be withdrawn at the first sign of trouble.

"I wouldn't want to be running a regional bank right now where my services are no different from my competition," Caulfield said.

In 2018 -- a decade after a financial crisis that nearly brought down the global financial system -- President Donald Trump signed the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act into law. It freed up midsize firms like Silicon Valley Bank from some of the strictest post-crisis regulations and cut their compliance costs.

"We've known since 2008 that stronger regulations are needed to prevent exactly this type of crisis," said Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who represents a district in California that includes parts of Silicon Valley. "Congress must come together to reverse the deregulation policies that were put in place under Trump to avert future instability."

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that Democratic critics were trying to blame the former president "for their failures with desperate lies" on a range of issues. "This is nothing more than a sad attempt to gaslight the public to evade responsibility," he added.

International regulators also stepped in Monday to ease fears. The Bank of England and U.K. Treasury said they facilitated the sale of a Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary in London to HSBC, Europe's biggest bank. The deal protected $8.1 billion of deposits.

New York bank regulators took possession of Signature Bank on Sunday, ousting its leaders and handing day-to-day control over to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the decision by the state Department of Financial Services was aimed at holding off a bigger crisis involving more banks.

"Our view was to make sure that the entire banking community here in New York was stable, that we can project calm," Hochul said Monday at a news conference.

She said a high volume of withdrawals that began last week continued with online transactions through the weekend. The bank was open Monday under the name of Signature Bridge Bank.

Signature, which was founded more than two decades ago, has about 40 offices across the country and says it focuses on banking for privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

Though Sunday's steps marked the most extensive government intervention in the banking system since the 2008 financial crisis, the actions were relatively limited compared with 15 years ago.

The two failed banks themselves have not been rescued, and taxpayer money has not been provided to them.

Some prominent Silicon Valley Bank executives feared that if Washington did not rescue their bank, customers would make runs on other financial institutions. Stock prices plunged at other banks that cater to technology companies, including First Republic and PacWest Bank.

Among the bank's customers are a range of companies, including many California wineries that rely on Silicon Valley Bank for loans and technology startups devoted to combating climate change.

OVERSIGHT UNDER REVIEW

In other developments, the Fed announced that it would review its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank.

"We need to have humility and conduct a careful and thorough review of how we supervised and regulated this firm, and what we should learn from this experience," said Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, who will lead the effort.

Biden administration officials are scrutinizing the quality of supervision undertaken by California state authorities and the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, according to people familiar with the matter.

Regulators in Washington are assessing whether the two failed banks had conducted the required planning and stress testing as the Fed raised interest rates starting last year, one of the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The San Francisco Fed referred questions to the Fed in Washington, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Uncovering whether regulators missed anything in the run-up to the rapid failures is a "serious question," according to Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican on the finance committee.

"Clearly Silicon Valley Bank was mismanaged," he said Monday on Bloomberg Radio. "I don't think enough people have asked, 'where was the SF Fed in terms of its regulatory oversight? Was the regulatory agency asleep at the wheel here?'"

Silicon Valley Bank Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker had served as a director at the San Francisco Fed until Friday, the day the bank failed and was taken over by state and federal regulators. He had served on the nine-member board since 2019.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Sweet, Christopher Rugaber, Chris Megerian, Cathy Bussewitz, Hope Yen, Michelle Chapman, Jennifer McDermott, Geoff Mulvihill and Danica Kirka of The Associated Press and by Saleha Mohsin, Kate Davidson, Jenny Surane, Tracy Alloway and Katanga Johnson of Bloomberg News (WPNS).

Igor Fayermark, right, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), exits Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. The federal government intervened Sunday to secure funds for depositors to withdraw from Silicon Valley Bank after the bank's collapse. Dozens of individuals waited in line outside the bank to withdraw funds. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)



Bob, who did not want to provide a last name speaks with press after exiting Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. The federal government intervened Sunday to secure funds for depositors to withdraw from Silicon Valley Bank after the bank's collapse. Bob said that he has been a customer of SVB for 25 years and came to the bank to withdraw his money. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)



A person leaves one of the Signature Bank branches in New York, Monday, March. 13, 2023. President Joe Biden is telling Americans that the nation's financial systems are sound. This comes after the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



Igor Fayermark, left, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), speaks with customers at Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. The federal government intervened Sunday to secure funds for depositors to withdraw from Silicon Valley Bank after the banks collapse. Dozens of individuals waited in line outside the bank to withdraw funds. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)



A person enters the Signature Bank headquarters in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023. President Joe Biden is telling Americans that the nation's financial systems are sound. This comes after the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)



A woman leaves a branch of Signature Bank in New York, Monday, March 13, 2023. President Joe Biden is telling Americans that the nation's financial systems are sound. This comes after the swift and stunning collapse of two banks that prompted fears of a broader upheaval. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)





