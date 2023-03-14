Pulaski County Special district postpones board meeting

Tonight's meeting of the School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District has been postponed.

Jessica Duff, a spokeswoman for the district, said a new date has not yet been selected.

The district will announce the new date and the meeting agenda when they become available.

She attributed the need to call off tonight's meeting to scheduling conflicts among board members.

School Board President Stephen Delaney called the scheduling situation "fluid."

He said he anticipates the new date for the board's March meeting will very likely have to be sometime after the annual spring break vacation for the district, which is March 20 through March 24.