QB target Noland has “amazing" Arkansas visit

Top five quarterback prospect Air Noland wrapped an “amazing” two-day visit to Arkansas on Tuesday.

“The visit was amazing,” Noland said. “Me and my mom loved it. It definitely was way better than I expected. The entire staff did a great job of making me feel comfortable and desired and wanted.”

Noland, 6-3, 192 pounds, of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Miami, Maryland, Ole Miss, Louisville, Colorado, and other schools.

He praised coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos and running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

“A couple of things stood out to me,” he said. “The University of Arkansas as a whole has a chip on its shoulder mentally and emotionally. Coach Pittman, Coach Enos, and Coach Jimmy and the entire staff were able to multitask with making sure the team was ready to go out for practice and compete while giving me great information that I needed to know and comfortability the entire time."

“The entire staff, especially Coach Pittman and Coach Enos made sure that I knew that Arkansas is way better than I expected,” Noland said. “I definitely think that stood out as well.”

On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 4 quarterback and No. 45 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

He completed 236 of 323 passes for 4,095 yards and 55 touchdowns against 4 interceptions as a junior as he led the Panthers to a 15-0 record and the school’s first Class 6A state title.

Noland said his mother liked the hospitality provided by the coaches, including answering all their questions with authenticity.

“They answered all the questions that I needed to know answers to and how the authentic the coaches and people were,” Noland said.

He said the trip helped Arkansas in trying to recruit him to Fayetteville.

"It moved them up on my board,” he said. “Tremendously."