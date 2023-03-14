Revolver, Hotel California

For the first time in a generation--that is, for the first time since 1987--vinyl albums outsold CDs last year. And the world is a better place.

Streaming is still the way kids do it. And young adults. And old adults. Almost everybody has their favorite music on their phones. Because it's hard to get the stereo to the gym.

But for those of us who still like something physical to hold, the music is coming more and more via the album.

The Wall Street Journal reports that vinyl records accounted for $1.2 billion in sales last year. Who knew that so many of us like the way the needle sounds when it drops? And vinyl has been growing for 16 years. When it comes to physical formats, vinyl accounts for 71 percent of revenue. CDs, cassettes and DVDs are less than 20 percent.

Why the rebound in albums?

There are probably a lot of reasons, nostalgia being a big one. But we'd imagine that folks still like to hold and feel and see an album cover, too. Remember all those hours looking at "Sgt. Pepper's" cover? Or opening up "Hotel California" again and again and looking through the windows? We'd imagine covers are still interesting. Except probably not the White Album.

And we'd imagine the needle dropping is still a pleasant sound to a certain generation.