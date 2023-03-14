ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Rockefeller Institute showcases governor’s legacy

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — From 1874 until 1980, Arkansas elected only one Republican governor. During successive two-year terms, he espoused more progressive policies than the Democrats he'd defeated.

That political flip is recounted at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute atop Petit Jean Mountain, 65 miles northwest of Little Rock. Exhibits portray him as moderate enough that he'd have only the slimmest chance of winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination in today's deeply conservative GOP milieu.

Arkansas' nine-decade reign of Democrats ended in 1966 when the fabulously wealthy GOP transplant from New York won election over Jim Johnson, an avowed segregationist. When Rockefeller achieved that victory, only 11% of the state's voters identified themselves as Republicans. He won re-election in 1968.

The half-dozen rooms of the 3,000-square-foot Winthrop Rockefeller Legacy Gallery tell his remarkable story in a fashion that is enlightening as well as enjoyable. The exhibit is titled "Winthrop Rockefeller: A Sphere of Power and Influence Dropped Into a River of Need."

Winthrop Rockefeller is shown as governor signing a legislative bill into law. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler) The exhibit is brightened by more than 300 enlarged photographs that include the prehistory and history of Petit Jean Mountain. They portray Rockefeller as a nonconformist regarding his family's traditions of finance and banking. After various endeavors including physical labor on oil wells, he moved to rural Arkansas in 1953.

Rockefeller's entry into public service came when Democratic Gov. Orval Faubus appointed him in 1955 to head the Arkansas Industrial Development Commission. A gallery panel credits him as key in bringing 600 new industries and 90,000 new jobs to the state.

At the same time, "The deeper he was consumed by state affairs, the more he became convinced that the one-party system was the principal roadblock to progress."

That belief led him to run unsuccessfully against Faubus in 1964. Two years later, when Faubus chose not to run, he won election against Johnson. Three issues provided the keys to his candidacy: education, highways and employment."

Winthrop Rockefeller, governor from 1967-1971, is pictured with his wife Jeanette. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler) Rockefeller's main achievements as governor are cataloged on an information panel. They included "the adoption of the state's first minimum wage, the tightening of lax insurance regulations and the implementation of a law guaranteeing freedom of information."

In addition, "he ordered the Arkansas State Police to close illegal gambling operations in Hot Springs and offered employment opportunities in state government to Arkansas' Black citizens. He also focused on improvements in the state's lackluster education program and in the corrupt prison system."

His firm belief in racial equality "was not an issue he felt was negotiable" — in matters large and small: "Upon taking office, he eliminated the rule forbidding African Americans from eating inside the state Capitol."

The Legacy Gallery's final panel on Rockefeller's time as governor highlights his last act in office — commuting the death sentences of all 15 men on Arkansas' death row. His ringing statement on capital punishment is quoted:

"I am unalterably opposed to it and will remain so as long as I live. What earthly mortal has the omnipotence to say who among us shall live and who shall die? I do not."

Politics in 1967 was a topic for cartoonist Jon Kennedy of the Arkansas Democrat. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marcia Schnedler) Seeking a third two-year term in 1970, Rockefeller was defeated by Dale Bumpers, a progressive Democrat. Continuing to live on his beloved Winrock Farms, the former governor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died at age 60 in 1973.

Also in the institute's main building, the Legacy Theater shows several videos about Rockefeller's life and work. The relocated office from his Petit Jean farm headquarters is on display to provide "a sort of time capsule with many of Gov. Rockefeller's telling personal effects."

Winthrop Rockefeller Legacy Gallery