Rogers man gets 35 years in prison for shooting incident, witness intimidation





BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection with a shooting.

Steven Jordan, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to battery, possession of firearms by certain persons and intimidating a witness. He was charged as a habitual offender.

The plea was under an agreement Scott Parks, Jordan's attorney, reached with Thomas Gean, deputy prosecutor.

Jordan was arrested in connection with the shooting of Cody Lupica at 803 E. Greenfield St. in Rogers on Feb. 3, 2021.

David Atchison called police that day and said he'd been hit on the head with a pistol and his friend, Lupica, had been shot and left the scene in a car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Atchison explained he was with Lupica when Lupica was talking to someone on the phone. That person threatened to kill Lupica and his family, according to the affidavit.

The two arrived at Lupica's home, and Atchison told police two people approached the car, the affidavit states. Atchison said both people had a gun, and he took off running. One of the individuals chased him down and hit him on the face with the gun, according to the affidavit.

Atchison said he heard two gunshots, according to the affidavit.

The intimidation charge involved Jordan threatening Atchison to influence his testimony, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Jordan's guilty plea.

Jordan was ordered not to have any contact with Atchison, Lupica and their family members.

Erick Avelar-Mejia, 19, of Rogers was also arrested in connection with the incident. His case hasn't been resolved. He's charged with attempted capital murder and two counts of battery.



