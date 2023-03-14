Russia: Extend grain deal 60 days, not 120





GENEVA -- A Russian delegation at talks with senior U.N. officials said Monday that Moscow is ready to accept an extension to a grain export deal that has helped bring down global food prices amid the war in Ukraine -- but only for 60 days as the Kremlin holds out for changes to how the arrangement is working.

The United Nations said it "notes" the Russian announcement and reaffirmed its support for the agreement struck in July as "part of the global response to the most severe cost-of-living crisis in a generation."

The U.N. and Turkey brokered the deal between the warring countries that allows Ukraine -- one of the world's key breadbaskets -- to ship food and fertilizer from three of its Black Sea ports.

The 120-day agreement was renewed last November. That extension expires on Saturday, and another 120-day extension was on the table.

Ukraine charged that the Russian proposal to extend it only for 60 days goes against the deal, although the language of the agreement allows the parties to roll it over or "modify" it -- as Russia did Monday.

The noncommittal U.N. response betrayed the world body's inability to force hands. Russia can largely do what it wants to abide by or reject the deal, leaving the issue dangling for countries in the developing world, which benefit most.

"The U.N. Secretary-General has confirmed that the U.N. will do everything possible to preserve the integrity of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure its continuity," a U.N. statement said. It stressed that the deal had allowed the export of 24 million tons of grain and more than 1,600 trips by vessels through the Black Sea -- with more than half the exports destined for developing countries.

In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price emphasized the need to extend the deal, describing it as a "critical instrument at a critical time."

Moscow has voiced frustration that a parallel agreement has failed to fully open the door to Russian exports of grain and fertilizer through the Black Sea. Still, overall Russian wheat shipments were at or near record highs in November, December and January, increasing 24% over the same three months a year earlier, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

"The comprehensive and frank conversation has once again confirmed that while the commercial export of Ukrainian products is carried out at a steady pace, bringing considerable profits to Kiev, restrictions on the Russian agricultural exporters are still in place," the Russian delegation said in a statement.

"The sanctions exemptions for food and fertilizers announced by Washington, Brussels and London are essentially inactive," it claimed.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the organization has been working to facilitate Russian agricultural exports, noting that while Russian food and fertilizer haven't been sanctioned, private companies have been cautious to deal with them and "that's why we've asked for letters of comfort from certain governments."

As part of the arrangement, Moscow wants Russian ammonia to be fed through a pipeline across Ukraine to Black Sea ports for possible export. Russian officials also say banking restrictions and high insurance costs have hurt their hopes of exporting fertilizer.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov claimed that "Russia's position to extend the deal only for 60 days contradicts the document" envisaging an extension of at least 120 days and said Kyiv was awaiting the official positions of the U.N. and Turkey.

Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development, and Martin Griffiths, head of the U.N. humanitarian agency, hosted a team led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin at U.N. offices in Geneva.

Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia where millions don't have enough to eat. Russia was also the world's top fertilizer exporter before the war.

The loss of those supplies, after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, drove global food prices higher and fueled concerns of a hunger crisis in poorer countries.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative involves seaborne checks of cargo by U.N., Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials to ensure that only foodstuffs -- not weapons -- are being transported.

The amount of grain leaving Ukraine has dropped even as the deal works to keep food flowing. Inspections of ships under the grain initiative have fallen sharply since they got rolling in earnest in September, and vessels have been backed up.

Western critics accuse Russia of dragging its heels on inspections. Moscow denies that.

Though the grain deal helped stabilize global food prices, there are still concerns about the impact on prices of possible trade restrictions and weather, especially heat waves, said Michael Puma, director of Columbia University's Center for Climate Systems Research whose research focuses on global food security.

"Big picture, we're pretty fortunate that the weather conditions have allowed ... high levels of production across many of the grains," he said.

On the front lines in Ukraine, the eastern city of Bakhmut remained the site of fierce fighting, with Ukrainian forces denying Russian forces the prize of its capture after six months of attrition.

In a video address late Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that "it's very tough in the east, very painful," adding that "we need to destroy the enemy's military might, and we will."

Ukraine's ground forces chief, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, also noted that "the situation around Bakhmut remains difficult," with assault units from Russia's Wagner Group military contractor "advancing from several directions, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and advance to the central districts of the city."

Ukraine's presidential office said that four civilians were killed by the latest shelling, including two in the southern Mykolaiv region. Three more, including a 7-year-old child, were wounded.

On Monday, one civilian was killed in Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where a school building was destroyed, and five others were wounded by Russian shelling of the village of Kostiantynivka. Another person died in shelling of Znob-Novhorodske in the northern Sumy region that also wounded four people.

Russian officials accused Ukrainian forces of shelling in the town of Volnovakha, in the Russia-controlled part of the Donetsk region, that killed two civilians and wounded two others on Monday.

BUSINESS AS USUAL IN MOSCOW

After a year of far-reaching restrictions aimed at degrading Moscow's war chest, there's no mass unemployment, plunging currency, or lining up in front of failing banks.

Crowds might have thinned at some Moscow malls, but not drastically. Some foreign companies such as McDonald's and Starbucks have been taken over by local owners who slapped different names on essentially the same menu.

"Economically, nothing has changed," said Vladimir Zharov, 53, who works in television. "I work as I used to work, I go shopping as I used to. Well, maybe the prices have risen a little bit, but not in such a way that it is very noticeable."

Russia's economy has weathered the West's unprecedented economic sanctions far better than expected. But with restrictions finally tightening on the Kremlin's chief moneymaker -- oil -- the months ahead will be an even tougher test of President Vladimir Putin's fortress economy.

Economists say sanctions on Russian fossil fuels only now taking full effect -- such as a price cap on oil -- should eat into earnings that fund the military's attacks on Ukraine. Some analysts predict signs of trouble -- strained government finances or a sinking currency -- could emerge in the coming months.

But other economists say the Kremlin has significant reserves of money that haven't been hit by sanctions, while links to new trade partners in Asia have quickly taken shape. They say Russia isn't likely to run out of money this year but instead will face a slow slide into years of economic stagnation.

"It will have enough money under any kind of reasonable scenario," Chris Weafer, CEO and Russian economy analyst at the consulting firm Macro-Advisory, said in a recent online discussion held by bne IntelliNews.

Russia will keep bringing in oil income, even at lower prices, so "there is no pressure on the Kremlin today to end this conflict because of economic pressures," he said.

As the economy teeters between sanctions and resilience, what everyday Russians can buy has stayed remarkably the same.

Apple has stopped selling products in Russia, but Wildberries, the country's biggest online retailer, offers the iPhone 14 for about the same price as in Europe. Online retailer Svyaznoy lists Apple AirPods Pro.

Furniture and home goods remaining after IKEA exited Russia are being sold off on the Yandex website. Nespresso coffee capsules have run short after Swiss-based Nestle stopped shipping them, but knockoffs are available.

Labels on cans of Budweiser and Leffe beer on sale in Moscow indicate they were brewed by ABInBev's local partner -- even though the company wrote off a stake in its Russian joint venture and put it up for sale. Coke bottled in Poland is still available; local "colas," too.

ABInBev says it's no longer getting money from the venture and that Leffe production has been halted. Wildberries and Svyaznoy didn't answer emails asking about their sourcing.

But it's clear goods are skirting sanctions through imports from third countries that aren't penalizing Russia. For example, Armenia's exports to Russia jumped 49% in the first half of 2022. Chinese smartphones and vehicles are increasingly available.

The auto industry is facing bigger hurdles to adapt. Western automakers, including Renault, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, have halted production, with sales plunging 63% and local entities taking over some factories and bidding for others.

Foreign cars are still available but far fewer of them and for higher prices, said Andrei Olkhovsky, CEO of Avtodom, which has 36 dealerships in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar.

"Shipments of the Porsche brand, as for those of other manufacturers, aren't possible through official channels," he said. "Whatever is on the market is scattered offerings of cars that were imported by individual persons or through friendly countries by official channels."

RECORD TRADE SURPLUS

One big reason for Russia's resilience: record fossil fuel earnings of $325 billion last year as prices spiked. The surging costs stemmed from fears that the war would mean a severe loss of energy from the world's third-largest oil producer.

That revenue, coupled with a collapse in what Russia could import because of sanctions, pushed the country into a record trade surplus -- meaning what Russia earned from sales to other countries far outweighed its purchases abroad.

The boon helped bolster the ruble after a temporary post-invasion crash and provided cash for government spending on pensions, salaries and -- above all -- the military.

The Kremlin already had taken steps to sanctions-proof the economy after facing some penalties for annexing Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014. Companies began sourcing parts and food at home and the government built up huge piles of cash from selling oil and natural gas. About half of that money has been frozen, however, because it was held overseas.

Those measures helped blunt predictions of an 11% to 15% collapse in economic output. The economy shrank 2.1% last year, Russia's statistics agency said. The International Monetary Fund predicts 0.3% growth this year -- not great, but hardly disastrous.

The big change could come from new energy penalties. The Group of Seven major democracies had avoided wide-ranging sanctions against Russian oil for fear of sending energy prices higher and fueling inflation.

The solution was a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil heading to countries such as China, India and Turkey, which took effect in December. Then came a similar cap and European embargo on Moscow's diesel fuel and other refined oil products last month.

Estimates differ on how hard those measures will hit. Experts at the Kyiv School of Economics say Russia's economy will face a "turning point" this year as oil and gas revenue falls by 50% and the trade surplus plunges to $80 billion from $257 billion last year.

They say it's already happening: Oil tax revenue fell 48% in January from a year earlier, according to the International Energy Agency.

Other economists are skeptical of a breaking point this year.

Moscow could likely weather even a short-term plunge in oil earnings, said Janis Kluge, a Russian economy expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

Even cutting Russian oil revenue by a third "would be a severe hit to GDP, but it would not bankrupt the state and it would not lead to a crash," he said. "I think from now on, we are talking about gradual changes to the economy."

He said the real impact will be long term. The loss of Western technology such as advanced computer chips means an economy permanently stuck in low gear.

Russia may have successfully restarted factories after the Western exodus, "but the business case for producing something sophisticated in Russia is gone, and it's not coming back," Kluge said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten, Karl Ritter, Courtney Bonnell, Edith M. Lederer, Matthew Lee and David McHugh of The Associated Press.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, 2nd right, arrives for a meeting with the U.N. officials for talks on Black Sea Grain Initiative, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 13, 2023. The United Nations and Russia began talks Monday on renewing deal of the Ukrainian grain exports. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)



Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, arrives for a meeting with the Russian officials for talks on Black Sea Grain Initiative, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 13, 2023. The United Nations and Russia began talks Monday on renewing deal of the Ukrainian grain exports. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)



Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, left, leaves the U.N. building after a meeting with the U.N. officials for talks on Black Sea Grain Initiative, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 13, 2023. Senior U.N. officials hosted Russian envoys in Geneva on Monday in a bid to extend an export agreement amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and prevent a potential new spike in world food prices. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)



Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, center, leaves the U.N. building after a meeting with the U.N. officials for talks on Black Sea Grain Initiative, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 13, 2023. Senior U.N. officials hosted Russian envoys in Geneva on Monday in a bid to extend an export agreement amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and prevent a potential new spike in world food prices. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)



Destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles are on display near the St. Michael's Cathedral in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)



FILE - Grain is offloaded from the Eaubonne bulk carrier ship after it docked in the port of Mombasa, Kenya on Nov. 26, 2022. Senior U.N. officials hosted Russian envoys in Geneva on Monday, March 13, 2023 in a bid to extend an export agreement amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and prevent a potential new spike in world food prices. Despite being at war, Ukraine and Russia struck a deal last July that allows Ukraine — one of the world's key breadbaskets — to ship grain from its Black Sea ports and permits Russia to export food and fertilizers. (AP Photo/Gideon Maundu, File)



Rebeca Grynspan, UNCTAD Secretary General, arrives for a meeting with the Russian officials for talks on Black Sea Grain Initiative, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 13, 2023. The United Nations and Russia began talks Monday on renewing deal of the Ukrainian grain exports. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)





