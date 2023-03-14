Senate panel approves bill intended to correct Department of Corrections’ misinterpretation of state law for parole eligibility

A Senate panel on Monday passed a bill intended to address a seven-year misinterpretation of state law by the Arkansas Department of Corrections that lawmakers said resulted in nearly 300 inmates convicted of residential burglary losing their eligibility for parole despite what they were told by attorneys and courts.

The Committee on Judiciary advanced Senate Bill 366 by Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers, on a voice vote. The measure moves to the full Senate for further consideration.

Bryant said his bill is needed to address an interpretation error that originated after a 2015 law designated residential burglary as a violent felony offense.

The reclassification of residential burglary included in the Criminal Justice Reform Act of 2015 affected parole eligibility for certain offenders, since state law requires a person convicted of a violent felony offense who has previously been found guilty of a violent felony to serve 100% of their sentence.

During the seven-year period covered by his bill, Bryant said the state Department of Corrections did not consider residential burglaries committed before the 2015 act to be violent felony offenses. Courts and attorneys used this guidance when negotiating plea arraignments and calculating sentences.

In May, then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in an opinion requested by the state Department of Corrections that any person convicted of residential burglary who commits an additional violent felony on or after April 1, 2015, should not be eligible for parole.

Officials with the Department of Corrections told lawmakers in October the policy change led to 290 inmates' losing their parole eligibility and resulted in the re-incarceration of two people with prior convictions for residential burglary. Bryant told the committee that one of his constituents was among the two offenders who were re-incarcerated.

To address the misinterpretation, SB366 would remove the violent felony classification for residential burglary offenses committed before April 1, 2015. The bill applies to defendants sentenced before May 24, 2022, unless the sentencing order expressly designates the defendant was sentenced under state law classifying residential burglary as a violent offense.

The state Department of Corrections has not taken and does not intend to take a position on a bill, agency spokeswoman Dina Tyler said in an emailed statement Monday.

"That's legislature's purview, not ours," Tyler said. "Of course, if this bill passes, we most certainly will follow the law and any rules that might be associated with it."

In a written statement provided by a spokesman, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he had "nothing to add at this time" due to pending litigation.

Jeff Rosenzweig, who presented the bill alongside Bryant, said he was among defense attorneys representing defendants in a lawsuit pending in federal court over the misinterpretation.

Max Hatfield, a special education teacher, spoke for the bill and said his stepson lost his eligibility for parole because of the misinterpretation.

"Up until last year we were assuming that he would be out ... in July of 2023," he said. "Since all this has come to light and the attorney general released her opinion, he will now be released in June of 2042. That's not what he was told."

Hatfield said he didn't wish to deny or absolve his stepson's actions but objected to the state's change in policy.

"Our stepson was given a choice: He could go to trial with extra charges and risk a longer sentence, or take a deal which included the possibility of parole if he kept his actions clean," Hatfield said. "He chose a deal based on what our system told him."

Hatfield pointed to 101 offenders who were released on parole but were convicted of residential burglary before 2015 and at least one other violent felony offense.

In October state officials said 90 of these offenders were still under supervision and 11 had returned to Department of Corrections custody because they violated terms of parole. At the time, Solomon Graves, then-secretary of the department, said parolees' "inherent liberty" prevented the department from re-incarcerating them unless the parolees made an additional mistake.

Rosenzweig said the bill would not erase any convictions or mandate an offender's release.

"It merely reinstates the thought-through stated policy recorded in writing over and over again by the Department of Corrections," Rosenzweig said.

Bryant said he was not looking for "empathy or sympathy" for offenders but said his bill was needed "for the state to honor its word."

"Once someone from a high level tells you something, you take it to the bank," he said.

While Bryant told the committee he didn't fault the state Department of Corrections since they were trying follow state law, he said lawmakers "have the ability to make this right."

Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, said he was empathetic in this case.

"The one that does make me empathetic in this are the families that are trying to help," he said. "Hopefully they can do that if this goes through and they can get parole. I'm for rehabilitation."

While Bob McMahan, prosecutor coordinator, said prosecutors are "very sympathetic to certain situations," he spoke against the bill, saying it is a "blanket solution." The bill, he said, would apply to offenders who took pleas or went to trial while understanding they would not be eligible for parole.

In cases where an offender may have made a misguided plea arrangement, McMahan said he felt there was an opportunity to "go to the governor's office." He noted that prosecutors might be willing in some instances to write letters on behalf of offenders who were misinformed.

Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, noted that a residential burglary charge could apply to crimes involving various degrees of violence.

"Do you know what type of residential burglary they committed?" he asked. "Was it stealing a lawn mower off the carport? Was it breaking into someone's home with a handgun while they're present?"

Rosenzweig said there is "a mix of both" but noted he had not combed through all the cases the bill would affect. A victim of a residential burglary crime could protest a defendant's parole by sending a letter or appearing before the Arkansas Parole Board, Rosenzweig said.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



