Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Bryce Sarver, 51, of 1122 N. Personal Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Sarver was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Logan Dorman, 22, of 4383 E. Falcon Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Dorman was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

Jacob Michaelis, 20, of 807 W. Price Lane in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Michaelis was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Alejandro Torres, 28, of 1918 S. O St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Torres was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Talmadge Ramsey, 21, of 1103 S.W. Apache Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Friday in connection with kidnapping. Ramsey was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

James Clinger, 72, of 1406 Christian Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Clinger was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.