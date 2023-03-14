Super Quiz: Earth

1. Which two planets are closer to the sun than Earth?

2. The imaginary line through Earth joining the two poles is the ------.

3. By what name is a hole made by a meteor known?

4. What is the four-letter word for the central part of Earth?

5. What is the term for the layer of rock that covers the surface of Earth?

6. In which month does Earth Day take place in the United States?

7. To the nearest minute, how long does it take light to travel from the sun to Earth?

8. What geological era of Earth are we now in?

ANSWERS

1. Mercury and Venus

2. Axis

3. Crater

4. Core

5. Crust

6. April

7. Eight minutes

8. Cenozoic