Tennessee freshman leaves UA impressed, with offer

Arkansas was the latest program to extend an offer to electrifying freshman Shavar Young during his visit on Saturday.

Young, 6-0, 168 pounds, of Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School, arrived in Fayetteville with offers from Tennessee, Michigan, Louisville, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Colorado and other schools before receiving one from the Razorbacks.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson gave him a rundown of the program.

“The visit was great,” Young said. “The coaches created a family-oriented environment. I love how Coach Pittman and Coach Woodson interacted with me and shared their vision for the program.”

Young had 40 catches for 664 yards and 9 touchdowns, and 32 tackles and 2 interceptions last season. He also returned punts for a 29.3-yard average, scored 2 touchdowns and missed 2 games.

Young was the only freshman named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II-AA team. He made it as a defensive back.

Young is also an outstanding guard for Webb School's basketball team. Arkansas had a lot for him to like during his visit.

“The facilities were nice,” Young said. “All the staff made me feel welcomed. They really focus on graduation and preparing you for life. The current players talked about how the coaches really care about you and all the support they have there.”



