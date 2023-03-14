Trojans get SMU in WNIT

When the University of Arkansas-Little Rock headed to Evansville, Ind., a little less than two weeks ago, the Trojans knew they'd be playing postseason basketball.

The hope then was they'd hear their name called Sunday night for the NCAA Tournament, with a chance to match up against a national powerhouse.

Instead, without the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid, UALR will have to settle for a spot in the Women's National Invitational Tournament after finishing as the Ohio Valley's outright regular-season champion. The Trojans will visit Southern Methodist on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Dallas, with the winner taking on either Texas Tech or Texas-El Paso sometime between Friday and Sunday.

Further down the line in the Round of 16 looms a possible rematch with Arkansas -- the Razorbacks routed UALR 93-49 when the teams met in Little Rock on Nov. 20, albeit without the Trojans' Sali Kourouma and Angelique Francis still returning from injury.

Also in the opposite half of Group 3 are Missouri of the SEC and Kansas of the Big 12, as well as two more teams that beat the Trojans in non-conference play, Missouri State and Western Kentucky.

"I'm looking forward to it," Coach Joe Foley said when asked about playing in the WNIT following UALR's Ohio Valley Championship Game loss to Tennessee Tech on March 4. "This team needs that experience, playing in the postseason. We haven't gotten to do that the last couple of years because of covid, and it's going to be a lot of fun."

SMU, the Trojans' opening-round foe, went 16-12 this season with a 7-8 record in the American Athletic Conference, but the Mustangs lost five of their last six games -- the last a 52-33 loss to Houston in the AAC tournament quarterfinals.

One UALR player who will have some familiarity playing at SMU's Moody Coliseum is Jayla Brooks. The Sachse, Texas, native played her high school ball a little more than 20 miles away and then spent the 2020-21 season with the Mustangs before transferring to Panola Junior College.

Thursday will also serve as a homecoming for Brooks' former high school teammate, Tia Harvey, and Francis, a native of Irving -- on the opposite side of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Much of SMU's roster has turned over since Brooks' departure, with Toyelle Wilson taking over as head coach prior to last season.

But the Mustangs did hold onto Little Rock native and Little Rock Christian alum Reagan Bradley. The 5-8 senior guard started 24 of 25 games this season, averaging 9.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30.6 minutes.

A win for UALR would be only the program's second-ever WNIT victory. After making first-round exits in 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2016, the Trojans won 72-62 at Southern Mississippi in 2017 before narrowly falling 55-53 at Alabama.

"Believe me, these kids have worked hard, so they want two or three days off and they deserve it," Foley said last weekend. "I kind of like the way it's set up that we do have some time here to get away a little bit, get our enthusiasm back and go see what we can in the NIT."